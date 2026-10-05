A 24-year-old newlywed woman from Kerala’s Neendakara has alleged that she endured brutal physical and psychological abuse at the hands of her husband and in-laws over dowry, including being kicked in the abdomen, struck on the head with a pressure cooker and assaulted on her private parts.

A 24-year-old newlywed woman from Kerala’s Neendakara has alleged that she endured brutal physical and psychological abuse at the hands of her husband and in-laws over dowry, including being kicked in the abdomen, struck on the head with a pressure cooker and assaulted on her private parts.

The woman, identified as Anju, a native of Mannathara, is currently undergoing treatment at Kollam District General Hospital. Following her complaint, Chavara police have registered a case against her husband Nandu and his parents.

Anju and Nandu got married four months ago. According to her complaint, the alleged dowry harassment began within a week of the wedding, with her husband’s family reportedly claiming that the dowry she brought was inadequate.

Around a month after the marriage, Nandu travelled to Saudi Arabia and later took Anju there. She alleged that the abuse escalated after they reached the Gulf country.

Anju reportedly told authorities that Nandu repeatedly attacked her with objects found around the house, including a pressure cooker, a stone and laptop charger cables. She suffered a serious head injury after allegedly being hit with a pressure cooker.

She also alleged that her husband kicked her in the abdomen and subjected her to a brutal assault on her private parts. Multiple injury marks were found on her body, which she claimed were the result of repeated physical attacks.

The alleged abuse, however, was not limited to physical violence. Anju also accused Nandu of subjecting her to severe psychological harassment and intimidation. She alleged that he threatened her with a knife and forced her to record voice messages containing derogatory statements about herself.

According to Anju, she was even forced to record a statement saying she wanted to work in a sex racket after divorcing him.

Following the alleged abuse, Anju was brought back to Kerala, where she was able to seek medical treatment and approach the police. She further alleged that when her statement was recorded at the hospital, details concerning the alleged assaults on her abdomen and private parts were not properly documented.

Police have launched an investigation.