The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-74 lottery results for October 5, 2026, have been announced following a 3 PM draw in Thiruvananthapuram. This draw features a top prize of Rs 1 crore, alongside multiple smaller cash rewards across various categories.

The wait is over for Kerala lottery ticket holders. The Bhagyathara BT-74 lottery result for October 5, 2026, has been announced, following the draw held at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants can now check whether their tickets have won one of the prizes in the latest draw.

The BT-74 Bhagyathara draw features a top prize of Rs 1 crore, making the result an important one for thousands of lottery enthusiasts across Kerala. The complete winning-number list can be checked below once updated.

Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-74 Lottery Result Today (October 5): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-74 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – BT886602

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 886602

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – BS774822

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – BN619978

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0101, 0575, 0653, 0820, 0971, 1032, 1419, 1978, 2238, 2310, 3784, 4147, 5276, 5302, 5333, 5589, 8252, 8385, 9154

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 0143, 0873, 2490, 3284, 5997, 7720

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0328, 1664, 1783, 1972, 2019, 2055, 2064, 2545, 3296, 3963, 3995, 4504, 5043, 6379, 6389, 6707, 7298, 7526, 8135, 8306, 8987, 9024, 9050, 9769, 9987

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0207, 0366, 0367, 0421, 0427, 0489, 0515, 0586, 0831, 0902, 0976, 9152, 1168, 1247, 1426, 1506, 1514, 1667, 1679, 1764, 1914, 2028, 2136, 2402, 2446, 2451, 2453, 2821, 2957, 3331, 3464, 3553, 3789, 3856, 3996, 4482, 4549, 4585, 4693, 4734, 4952, 5038, 5342, 5815, 6031, 6427, 6485, 6498, 6527, 6584, 6921, 7164, 7197, 7296, 7403, 7659, 7737, 7848, 8105, 8329, 8355, 8408, 8602, 8838, 9022, 9054, 9098, 9138, 9140, 9275, 9278, 9370, 9510, 9597, 9975

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0012, 0087, 0260, 0335, 0400, 0410, 0483, 0526, 0584, 0620, 0705, 0726, 1072, 1091, 1289, 1571, 1689, 1699, 1705, 1838, 1839, 1883, 2041, 2536, 2784, 2813, 2931, 3039, 3256, 3257, 3318, 3432, 3677, 3754, 3787, 3964, 3966, 4297, 4515, 4517, 4523, 4571, 4661, 4717, 4811, 4932, 5071, 5118, 5174, 5366, 5390, 5473, 5578, 5603, 5801, 5816, 5984, 6064, 6114, 6211, 6241, 6290, 6295, 6477, 6864, 6962, 7121, 7183, 7492, 7522, 7559, 7650, 7670, 7707, 7924, 8197, 8585, 8662, 8698, 8704, 8855, 8888, 8908, 8997, 9216, 9307, 9404, 9515, 9558, 9628, 9708, 9790, 9836, 9961

9th Prize: Rs 100 – 0002, 0034, 0059, 0063, 0244, 0305, 0438, 0447, 0458, 0525, 0534, 0557, 0752, 0841, 0880, 0942, 1037, 1044, 1186, 1215, 1391, 1446, 1541, 1715, 1816, 2165, 2202, 2279, 2334, 2414, 2485, 2487, 2520, 2564, 2580, 2597, 2605, 2728, 2851, 2859, 2925, 2958, 2977, 3001, 3052, 3054, 3234, 3443, 3467, 3496, 3507, 3554, 3611, 3654, 3735, 3757, 3990, 4013, 4032, 4114, 4220, 4237, 4321, 4358, 4443, 4533, 4698, 4728, 4740, 4795, 4817, 4862, 4865, 5050, 5117, 5128, 5229, 5292, 5325, 5602, 5629, 5634, 5724, 5874, 5932, 5982, 6022, 6089, 6096, 6139, 6190, 6317, 6591, 6613, 6624, 6719, 6789, 6796, 6881, 6913, 6984, 6994, 7226, 7247, 7254, 7257, 7332, 7399, 7630, 7883, 7979, 8080, 8189, 8217, 8278, 8339, 8368, 8382, 8383, 8413, 8415, 8439, 8539, 8650, 8710, 8810, 8914, 8960, 8966, 8974, 9012, 9030, 9181, 9504, 9523, 9539, 9572, 9607, 9677, 9689, 9755, 9859, 9887, 9964

If you bought a BT-74 ticket, check your number carefully against the official result. The draw includes several prize categories, so a ticket that does not appear among the top prizes may still qualify for another reward.

The first prize is Rs 1 crore, while the second and third prizes carry substantial cash rewards. Other winning categories are also part of the draw, giving ticket holders multiple opportunities to win.

How To Check Your BT-74 Lottery Result

Start by keeping your original ticket handy and compare its number and series with the published results. Make sure every digit matches before considering the ticket a winner. Since Kerala lottery results contain multiple categories and series, checking the complete list is important.

Winners should also preserve their original tickets safely and follow the Kerala Lottery Department's prescribed procedure for claiming prizes. The published result should be cross-checked with the official lottery records before beginning the claim process.

The Kerala Lottery BT-74 result is especially significant for participants who purchased Bhagyathara tickets for Monday's draw. With the winning numbers now available, ticket holders can finally find out whether their wait has ended with a prize.

Check the complete BT-74 winning-number list above and carefully verify your ticket before making any prize claim.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (04/10/2026): Samrudhi SM-75 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner