The accused allegedly blackmailed the victim and extorted Rs 1.18 lakh from her. During the investigation, police also found nude videos of several young girls stored on his mobile phone, raising further concerns over his alleged activities.

Malappuram: The Palarivattom Police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a transgender woman and extorting money from her. The accused, Muhammed Shafil, a resident of Tanur in Malappuram, was already out on bail in a POCSO case when he allegedly committed the crime.

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According to police, Shafil met the transgender woman through social media and later sexually assaulted her. He allegedly took nude photographs of the victim and used them to blackmail her. The accused reportedly threatened to share the pictures and forced the victim to pay him Rs 1,18,000.

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Following a complaint, the police launched an investigation and arrested Shafil. His mobile phone was seized as part of the investigation. During the examination of the device, police allegedly found nude videos of several other young girls stored on it.

The discovery has prompted further scrutiny of the accused's activities and the contents of his phone. Police are investigating whether the other videos are linked to any additional offences or victims. The arrest comes while Shafil was already facing a POCSO case and was out on bail. Police are continuing their investigation into the assault, alleged extortion and the material recovered from his mobile phone.