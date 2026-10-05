The incident happened when the man offered to drop his female colleague at her hostel after the Kerala Travel Mart event. He went into hiding as soon as the police registered a case. The Mulavukad police and a special investigation team tracked him down to a bar in Ernakulam with the help of the cyber cell and arrested him.

Kochi: The police arrested an online channel employee for allegedly making obscene comments and touching a female colleague with sexual intent. The accused is 54-year-old Ranji Varghese, a resident of JM Apartment on Freedom Road in Kaloor. The Mulavukad police and a special investigation team formed by Ernakulam Central ACP Cibi Tom took him into custody from a bar in Ernakulam.

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The police said the incident took place on the 24th. The two were returning from the Kerala Travel Mart event, which the Chief Minister had inaugurated. The accused offered to drop the young woman at her hostel in his car. During the journey, he touched her inappropriately and spoke to her in an obscene manner, according to the complaint.

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The young woman immediately filed a complaint with the Mulavukad police. The accused went into hiding after he found out about the police case. The police tracked him down using the cyber cell's help. A police team comprising Mulavukad SHO A Naseem, SI Shaji, ASIs Sunil and Jaleel, and Civil Police Officers Prashanth, Babu, Ajilesh, and Vibin arrested the accused.