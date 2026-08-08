A Pune-based recruitment agency allegedly cheated a Nagpur woman of Rs 11 lakh with a fake overseas job promise, sent her to Portugal, and sold her to a beer shop owner where she was sexually exploited. She later escaped, returned to India, and filed a complaint, exposing a human trafficking racket.

PUNE: The Pune police have booked a human trafficking ring in a shocking case where a woman from Nagpur was duped with a fake job offer, taken to Portugal, and sold. The gang allegedly cheated her of 11 lakh rupees and subjected her to sexual exploitation. The victim is a 28-year-old commerce graduate from Nagpur.

The whole ordeal started when she came across a Pune-based recruitment agency called 'We Migrate' on social media. The agency promised her a dream job at a chocolate company in Europe, with a monthly salary of 1.5 lakh rupees. For the visa, insurance, and processing fees, the agents demanded 11 lakh rupees. The woman arranged the money by breaking fixed deposits belonging to her husband and relatives, and paid the full amount to the agency.

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In May 2026, the agents sent her to Portugal via Spain. However, as soon as she landed, middlemen took away her passport. The agency then sold her to a beer shop owner in a town called Odemira. Instead of the promised supermarket job, she was forced to work like a slave at the beer shop and was also sexually exploited, her complaint states. She also mentioned that other Indian women were trapped there, facing similar abuse.

Somehow, the woman managed to escape her captors on June 29. She took a bus to Madrid and from there, a flight to Delhi via Doha. Even after she returned to India, the accused had the audacity to demand another 3 lakh rupees, promising her a job in a different country and threatening her. Following this, she filed a complaint with the Pune City Police and the Crime Branch. The police have now registered a case against the accused in India and Portugal under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for human trafficking, wrongful confinement, cheating, and intimidation. An investigation is underway.

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