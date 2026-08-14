A new German-made underwater drone is designed to navigate underwater independently, using technology to detect and avoid obstacles. It can also be controlled remotely from the shore from up to 5 km away, potentially making deep-sea operations safer, easier and more efficient.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Fisheries Department is all set to get some high-tech help for its search operations, both on land and at sea, with new drone technology. Fisheries Minister Abdul Gafoor recently watched a live demonstration of this new tech in Vizhinjam.

At the Vizhinjam IB, officials showcased the capabilities of two new drones on a screen: an advanced underwater drone and an air drone for land-based surveys. Officials said this underwater drone is the latest of its kind in the country. It's quite a workhorse—it can dive up to 500 metres, search a 200-metre radius, and even lift objects weighing up to 138 kg. The drone can work non-stop for 8 hours underwater and is smart enough to navigate around any obstacles it finds.

Built with German technology, it can be operated from the shore from as far as 5 km away. Thanks to its AI technology, it can identify people, boats, and other objects underwater, even at night or in murky water.

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The air drone, on the other hand, can help spot changes in sea colour, currents, water density, and even locate areas with more fish. It can survey a massive 7 square kilometre area in just 40 minutes.

The demonstration was conducted by a Malaysia-based private company. This company supplies similar high-tech equipment to the National Institute of Ocean Technology.

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The minister explained that the demo was part of a plan to bring modern technology into sea search operations. "We will study its potential, and if it proves successful, we will definitely implement it," he said. M. Vincent, MLA, Coastal Development Corporation MD Sheikh Pareeth, and Fisheries Director Chelsasini were also present at the event.