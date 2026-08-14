A court in Nedumangad has given life imprisonment to all seven accused in the Kannammoola Vishnu murder case. The court also ordered each of them to pay a fine of Rs 1,75,000.

Thiruvananthapuram: A court has sentenced all seven accused in the Kannammoola Vishnu murder case to life imprisonment. The Nedumangad SC/ST Court delivered the verdict, finding all seven men guilty.

The court has also ordered each of the convicts to pay a fine of Rs 1,75,000. From this total fine amount, the court directed that Rs 5 lakh should be given as compensation to Vishnu's mother.

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The case dates back to 2016. Vishnu, who was a Yuva Morcha worker, was travelling with his mother and sister when he was hacked to death in broad daylight. His mother and sister were also injured in the brutal attack.

According to the investigation, the murder was an act of revenge. A relative of Vishnu was an accused in the murder of one of the convict's brother, and this was a payback killing.

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