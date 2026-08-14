Kanjikuzhi is all set to welcome Onam with a massive flower festival. A farmer, V.P. Sunil, has turned three acres into Kerala's largest flower farm for the season.

Alappuzha: Kanjikuzhi is gearing up for Onam in the most colourful way possible. A local farmer, V.P. Sunil, has created Kerala's largest Onam flower farm on a massive three-acre plot.

The harvest from this beautiful field will be inaugurated tomorrow by Alappuzha District Collector Shaji V. Nair. It's a stunning sight, with 20,000 marigolds and 10,000 globe amaranths blooming together. Sunil has planned the cultivation in two stages. This smart move ensures a steady supply of fresh flowers right from Atham to Uthradam, covering the main days of the Onam festival.

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He is offering a special flower kit for just Rs 500. "This one kit, with five different colours of flowers, is more than enough for a home's traditional pookkalam," said V.P. Sunil. What's more, if you're running late from work, you can pre-book and pick up your flowers even at night.

Alongside the farming, a special exhibition called 'Kanjikuzhi Pushpotsavam' has also been set up. There are special spots for visitors to click selfies and make Instagram Reels.

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For offices and community groups planning Onam celebrations, there's more good news. "We can arrange for a pandal and a delicious Onam sadya at very reasonable prices," announced Panchayat President M. Santhosh Kumar. This entire project was made possible with the full support of the Kanjikuzhi Panchayat and the Krishi Bhavan.