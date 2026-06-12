The Suvarna Keralam SK-56 lottery draw is scheduled for June 12, 2026, with results expected after 3 PM IST. Thousands of participants in Kerala are awaiting the outcome of this popular weekly lottery, which features a first prize of Rs 1 crore.

Thousands of lottery enthusiasts across Kerala are eagerly awaiting the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-56 lottery draw, scheduled to be conducted on Friday, June 12, 2026. Organized by the Kerala State Lottery Department, the weekly draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, with the official announcement expected after 3 PM IST.

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The Suvarna Keralam lottery is one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes, attracting thousands of participants every week due to its lucrative prize structure. The SK-56 draw carries a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore, while additional prize categories offer substantial cash rewards to winning ticket holders.

According to lottery portals tracking the draw, the winning numbers had not been released at the time of writing. Officials are expected to publish the results shortly after the draw concludes. Participants are advised to rely only on official Kerala Lottery notifications and gazette publications to verify winning numbers and prize claims.

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The Kerala State Lottery Department follows a transparent draw process conducted under official supervision. Winners of major prizes must verify their tickets against the official result publication and submit the necessary documents within the prescribed claim period. Prize money is subject to applicable taxes and government regulations.

Last week's Suvarna Keralam SK-55 draw created significant excitement after a ticket holder won the Rs 1 crore first prize, highlighting the popularity of the weekly lottery among participants across the state.

As anticipation builds around the SK-56 draw, ticket holders are refreshing result portals and awaiting the official declaration of winning numbers. The full results, including the Rs 1 crore jackpot winner and other prize categories, are expected to be available later today following the completion of the draw process.

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