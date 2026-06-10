Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE: Dhanalakshmi DL-56 Winners of Rs 1 Crore, Rs 30 Lakh; Full Winners List OUT

The Kerala State Lotteries Department held the Dhanalekshmi DL-56 draw today at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Participants may now view the winning numbers for the ₹1 crore first prize and other categories. rewards.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the DhanaLekshmi DL-56 lottery draw on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 3 p.m. The draw will be placed at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of an impartial panel of judges.

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The Kerala Lottery Dhanalakshmi DL-56 draw commences at 3 PM.

The Dhanalakshmi lottery remains one of the most popular weekly lotteries run by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The draw, which takes place every Wednesday, draws thousands of players from throughout the state, all expecting to win life-changing prizes.

Each lottery ticket costs Rs 50, making it one of the most economical options available to participants. Officials began the draw at 3 p.m., with the full result sheet scheduled to be announced around 5 p.m.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-56 Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

Once the winning numbers have been announced, participants should verify their ticket numbers only through official Kerala Lottery result sources.

The Rs 1 crore first prize remains the major attraction.

The top prize in today's Dhanalakshmi DL-56 draw is Rs 1 crore. Aside from the main prize, numerous additional significant incentives are offered in several categories.

The second prize winner will earn Rs 30 lakh, while the third winner will receive Rs 5 lakh. Multiple lower-tier reward categories offer multiple possibilities for players to win cash prizes.

With thousands of tickets sold each week, the Dhanalakshmi draw remains one of Kerala's most popular lottery events.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-523 Result Today Live: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Kerala Lottery Result: DhanaLekshmi DL-56 Lottery Prize Structure

1st Prize: ₹1 crore goes to ticket number DT 927572

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh DS 280490

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh to DV 826575

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 to 8152 2123 4897 4572 1124 0027

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000 to 0477 1275 5500 5575 5841 6719

6th Prize: ₹1,000 0017 2053 2451 3080 3239 3677 4433 4509 5257 5383 5504 5650 5981 6234 6286 7557 7598 7888 8136 8441 8582 8996 9251 9340 9473

7th Prize: Rs. 500 6541 9460 0653 7654 1436 9329 2035 4946 1206 4856 0824 1831 8192 3286 6670 7354 7543 0967 3296 4441 7001 8073 8986 7323 2986 2501 5729 7992 1339 7333 2382 5648 0491 6703 6727 5361 4597 8611 9020 7325 7703 2099 9802 6722 9114 1355 2608 7902 0710 6183 7651 8928 2333 3694 9530 1144 7806 3846 1233

8th Prize: Rs. 200

9th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

Full List Of Winning Numbers For Fifty Dhanalekshmi DL 56 Lottery

Many of the smaller prize categories are given depending on the final digits stated during the drawing.

What is the consolation reward in the Kerala lottery?

Participants who narrowly miss the jackpot are eligible for the consolation prize, which gives a another opportunity to win.

Tickets belonging to other series but carrying the same winning number as the first-prize ticket are eligible for the consolation reward. This category helps increase the number of winners in every draw.

How to claim Kerala Lottery prize money

Participants holding winning tickets must complete the prize claim process within 30 days from the date of the draw.

Lottery officials require winners to submit supporting documents before prize money can be released.

Documents required for prize claim

Original winning lottery ticket

Signed ticket by the winner

Valid PAN card copy

Two attested passport-size photographs

Prize claim receipt with a Rs 1 revenue stamp

Valid identity documents

Additional documents if required for joint claims or guardianship cases

Prizes worth up to Rs 1 lakh can generally be claimed through the District Lottery Office. Higher-value prizes must be submitted to the Director of State Lotteries for verification and processing.

Kerala Lottery continues to support welfare programmes

The Kerala State Lotteries Department operates several weekly lottery schemes, including Dhanalakshmi, Karunya, Win-Win, Akshaya and Sthree Sakthi.

In addition to weekly draws, the department conducts special bumper lotteries during major festivals such as Onam, Vishu, Christmas and New Year. These bumper draws often feature jackpot prizes worth more than Rs 10 crore.

Revenue generated through the lottery system contributes to various welfare initiatives across the state, including financial assistance programmes under the Karunya Benevolent Fund.