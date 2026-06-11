The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Karunya Plus KN-627 draw results on June 11. Conducted in Thiruvananthapuram, the popular weekly lottery featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.

The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-627 draw on June 11, bringing excitement to thousands of participants across the state. Conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the weekly lottery draw offered a top prize of Rs 1 crore along with several other attractive cash rewards.

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The Karunya Plus lottery remains one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes, attracting participants from across the state due to its substantial prize pool and transparent draw process. Ticket holders eagerly awaited the announcement as officials conducted the draw under established lottery regulations.

The highlight of the draw was the coveted first prize of Rs 1 crore, awarded to the holder of the winning ticket PG 995427 announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Apart from the jackpot winner, participants also competed for several other prizes, including a second prize worth Rs 30 lakh and a third prize worth Rs 5 lakh, along with numerous lower-tier rewards.

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Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-627 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore

PG 995427

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000

995427

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh

PE 188956

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh

PE 930847

4th Prize – Rs 5000

0616, 0777, 1818, 2488, 2905, 3034, 3704, 4724, 5105, 5273, 5926, 6024, 6939, 7634, 7933, 8249, 9267, 9604, 9647

5th Prize – Rs 2000

0540, 0816, 1160, 3927, 5980, 8729

6th Prize – Rs 1000

1164, 1253, 1423, 1510, 2089, 3252, 3653, 3998, 4749, 4875, 4890, 5020, 5107, 5918, 6341, 6468, 7323, 7745, 7904, 8323, 8685, 8978, 9238, 9828, 9938.

7th Prize – Rs 500

0024, 0082, 0128, 0204, 0516, 0691, 0732, 0810, 1117, 1141, 1486, 1599, 1641, 1648, 1700, 1712, 1786, 1867, 1898, 2015, 2227, 2290, 2504, 2522, 2533, 2570, 2710, 3190, 3196, 3206, 3272, 3296, 3375, 3529, 3537, 3544, 3583, 3731, 4313, 4379, 4453, 4480, 4526, 4591, 4596, 4891, 5544, 5636, 5668, 5855, 5908, 6597, 6848, 7120, 7149, 7194, 7310, 7638, 7880, 7926, 8310, 8456, 8617, 8623, 8861, 9103, 9204, 9227, 9392, 9431, 9469, 9548, 9867, 9913, 9921, 9989.

8th Prize – Rs 200

0195, 0197, 0249, 0324, 0389, 0392, 0458, 0593, 0884, 1004, 1132, 1263, 1376, 1396, 1469, 1515, 1813, 2014, 2053, 2235, 2250, 2272, 2564, 2616, 2624, 2881, 3049, 3102, 3170, 3248, 3485, 3628, 3782, 3798, 4036, 4241, 4257, 4288, 4378, 4495, 4712, 4822, 4888, 5408, 5453, 5482, 5494, 5655, 5992, 6089, 6243, 6492, 6524, 6776, 6910, 6913, 7085, 7100, 7289, 7478, 7503, 7675, 7690, 7783, 7860, 7955, 7996, 8390, 8467, 8524, 8542, 8614, 8917, 8944, 9018, 9060, 9184, 9230, 9335, 9421, 9423, 9569, 9758, 9915.

9th Prize – Rs 100

0151, 0240, 0330, 0432, 0835, 1000, 1033, 1069, 1082, 1166, 1178, 1654, 1746, 1814, 1831, 1858, 1963, 2093, 2133, 2134, 2174, 2321, 2455, 2494, 2507, 2650, 2695, 2729, 2854, 2868, 3142, 3172, 3399, 3405, 3458, 3644, 4107, 4271, 4280, 4290, 4409, 4456, 4473, 4492, 4557, 4839, 4866, 4933, 5040, 5048, 5172, 5340, 5377, 5417, 5461, 5711, 5774, 5831, 5900, 5946, 5951, 5973, 6184, 6230, 6257, 6400, 6413, 6452, 6466, 6671, 6871, 6907, 6917, 6978, 7146, 7188, 7193, 7216, 7298, 7360, 7488, 7531, 7555, 7637, 7770, 7842, 8041, 8121, 8147, 8264, 8309, 8556, 8602, 8716, 8737, 8948, 9049, 9381, 9497, 9584, 9614, 9658, 9712, 9819, 9981

Apart from the major prizes, the lottery distributed consolation prizes and lower-tier rewards across multiple categories. This broad prize structure ensures that a significant number of ticket holders receive winnings, making the lottery popular among regular participants.

Following the announcement, participants rushed to verify their ticket numbers through official Kerala Lottery result channels. Lottery officials advised winners to cross-check their numbers carefully with the officially published results before initiating any claim process.

Prize winners have been instructed to preserve their original lottery tickets, as the ticket serves as the primary proof for claiming rewards. Damaged, altered or illegible tickets may be rejected during verification. Winners of higher-value prizes may also be required to submit identity documents, photographs and bank account details as part of the claim procedure.

The Kerala Lottery Department has urged participants to rely only on official result publications and government-authorised channels for accurate information. Winners must complete the prescribed formalities within the stipulated period to receive their prize money.

With another successful draw completed, the Karunya Plus lottery continues to generate enthusiasm among lottery enthusiasts across Kerala. Participants who did not win this week's draw are already looking forward to the next opportunity, while winners celebrate their good fortune and prepare to complete the prize claim process.

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