The Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-55 draw is scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2026, with results expected after 3 PM IST. The popular weekly lottery offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, along with numerous other consolation prizes.

The much-awaited KeralaLottery Suvarna Keralam SK-55 draw is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 5, 2026, offering participants a chance to win the coveted first prize of Rs 1 crore. Thousands of ticket holders across Kerala are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winning numbers, which are expected to be released after the official draw concludes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As of now, the SK-55 result has not been announced. The draw is scheduled to take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of the Kerala State Lotteries Department, which conducts regular lottery draws throughout the week. Results are typically published shortly after the draw process is completed.

The Suvarna Keralam lottery remains one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes. This week's SK-55 draw carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore, while the second and third prizes are set at Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively. In addition, several lower-tier prizes and consolation prizes will also be distributed among winning ticket holders.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-626 Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

According to the official prize structure, the lottery offers multiple reward categories ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 100, along with a consolation prize of Rs 5,000 for eligible tickets. The broad prize distribution is one of the reasons the Kerala lottery system continues to attract significant participation every week.

Last week's Suvarna Keralam SK-54 draw saw ticket number RX 412785 win the first prize of Rs 1 crore, generating excitement among lottery enthusiasts ahead of this week's draw.

Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers only through official Kerala Lottery result publications after the draw. Winners of higher-value prizes must follow the prescribed claim process and submit the necessary documents within the stipulated period.

The official SK-55 winning numbers are expected to be released after 3 PM IST on June 5. Until then, ticket holders across the state remain hopeful of becoming Kerala's next lottery millionaire.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today: Dhanalakshmi DL-55 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner