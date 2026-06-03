Dhanalakshmi DL-55 Draw Ends—Check If Your Ticket Is the Lucky ₹1 Crore Winner: Kerala Lottery Department organised Dhanalekshmi DL-55 on June 03 in Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala State Lottery Department declared the results of the Dhanalakshmi lottery draw DL-55 on Wednesday, June 3. The weekly popular lottery, which had a first prize of a whopping ₹1 crore, saw thousands of people from throughout the state taking part.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Winners should check their numbers against the official winning list to be provided following the draw.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-522 Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

First Prize Winner Announced ₹1 Crore

Kerala Lottery results Today (03 June 2026) For Dhanalakshmi DL-55 – Winning Numbers List

1st Prize (Rs 1 Crore): DF494191

2nd Prize (Rs 30 Lakh): DE592758

3rd Prize (Rs 5 Lakh): DB703913

Consolation Prize (Rs 5,000): For all the remaining series with 494191.

Consolation Prize (Rs 5,000): For all the remaning series with 494191.

4th Prize (₹5,000): 0800, 1233, 2022, 3053, 3113, 3871, 4117, 4233, 4309, 4449, 4575, 5128, 5580, 5736, 7933, 8038, 9816, 9887, 9963

5th Prize (₹2,000): 1090, 1986, 2183, 4190, 8369, 8819

6th Prize (₹1,000): 0648, 1077, 1829, 1857, 2075, 2342, 2653, 2702, 3940, 4508, 4690, 4879, 5268, 6156, 6525, 6701, 6785, 7125, 7238, 7308, 8234, 8899, 9024, 9383, 9909

7th Prize (₹ 500): 0045, 0102, 0120, 0235, 0295, 0350, 0442, 0578, 0625, 0740, 0805, 0827, 1153, 1163, 1210, 1442, 1609, 1628, 1750, 1805, 1951, 2242, 2597, 2610, 2777, 2837, 3019, 3071, 3135, 3234, 3505, 3597, 3727, 3777, 3865, 3972, 3990, 4094, 4109, 4234, 4372, 4424, 4597, 4657, 5120, 5266, 5850, 5868, 5954, 5996, 6131, 6392, 6458, 6573, 6663, 6808, 6874, 6923, 6926, 7068, 7070, 7124, 7429, 7773, 8146, 8177, 8250, 8519, 8806, 9062, 9180, 9203, 9279, 9771, 9895, 9942

8th Prize (₹200): 0197, 0203, 0332, 0700, 0811, 0923, 0985, 1022, 1070, 1199, 1371, 1463, 1716, 1763, 2163, 2383, 2466, 2918, 3127, 3224, 3252, 3369, 3476, 3568, 3606, 3615, 3700, 3718, 3879, 3945, 3953, 3971, 4074, 4077, 4223, 4264, 4493, 4603, 4609, 4659, 4810, 4820, 4841, 4923, 4929, 4960, 5050, 5100, 5242, 5445, 5516, 5557, 5614, 5643, 5775, 5777, 6025, 6269, 6326, 6549, 6582, 6627, 6659, 6686, 6756, 6853, 6887, 7121, 7287, 7731, 7823, 7873, 7960, 7977, 8011, 8092, 8120, 8557, 8598, 8634, 8706, 8929, 8959, 9085, 9235, 9257, 9374, 9604, 9680, 9807, 9817, 9901, 9961

9th Prize (₹100): 0383, 0609, 0659, 0796, 0833, 0849, 0941, 1059, 1128, 1176, 1261, 1372, 1416, 1471, 1611, 1615, 1662, 1855, 1892, 1913, 2044, 2186, 2270, 2303, 2414, 2511, 2516, 2553, 2567, 2579, 2651, 2762, 2858, 2873, 2933, 2969, 2982, 3035, 3090, 3124, 3203, 3205, 3215, 3284, 3292, 3331, 3341, 3417, 3578, 3747, 3816, 3874, 3924, 3995, 4096, 4104, 4288, 4330, 4388, 4389, 4470, 4513, 4516, 4595, 4747, 4903, 5137, 5236, 5290, 5337, 5456, 5473, 5636, 5660, 5753, 5859, 5884, 5925, 6236, 6351, 6425, 6508, 6564, 6617, 6676, 6705, 6737, 6738, 6846, 6855, 6904, 6994, 6999, 7000, 7081, 7085, 7352, 7381, 7425, 7512, 7581, 7623, 7714, 7770, 7889, 7894, 8091, 8152, 8204, 8292, 8305, 8522, 8670, 8740, 8773, 8864, 8951, 8977, 9044, 9081, 9106, 9255, 9265, 9272, 9318, 9322, 9518, 9528, 9572, 9619, 9641, 9822, 9848, 9885, 9891, 9897, 9916, 9975

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-522 Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Dhanalakshmi DL-55 draw is one of the most popular weekly lotteries in Kerala with a maximum reward of ₹1 crore. The winners in various prize categories and the first prize winning ticket has been declared.

The participants may verify the full result from the official Kerala Lottery publications and authorised portals.

DL-55 Dhanalakshmi Prize Pattern

Because of the several levels of prize, players have many possibilities to win in the lottery.

First Prize: 1 Crore Rupees Second prize: Rs 30 lakh. Third Prize: 5 Lakhs Rupee Comfort prizes More Cash Prizes For Lower Divisions

The detailed prize chart is available in the official result gazette.

How to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Participants will be able to check ticket numbers by:

Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette Kerala State Lotteries Department Website Approved lottery result publications Government authorised lottery merchants

Winners are encouraged to verify ticket information before proceeding with the claim procedure.

How To Claim Your Lottery Winnings

Prize winners must submit the original winning ticket along with valid identification documents to the designated Kerala Lottery offices.

Officials have asked winners to promptly sign the back of the ticket and fulfil the processes for claiming the reward within the stipulated time, failing which the prize sum would be forfeited.

Kerala Lottery: Participation still huge

Known for its transparent draw process and attractive prize pool, the Kerala Lottery remains one of India's most popular state-run lottery schemes. People still go to weekly draws like Dhanalakshmi in the hope of winning life changing financial incentives.