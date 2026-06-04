The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-626 draw held on June 2, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-626 lottery draw held on June 4, 2026. Thousands of participants across Kerala eagerly awaited the outcome of the weekly draw, which offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore along with several other lucrative rewards.

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According to the officially released results, the first prize of Rs 1 crore was won by ticket number PY 535010. The lucky ticket holder will take home the draw's biggest reward, subject to applicable taxes and verification procedures.

The second prize of Rs 30 lakh was awarded to ticket number PU 250880, while the third prize of Rs 5 lakh went to ticket number PV 509442. These winners are among the biggest beneficiaries of this week's Karunya Plus draw.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-626 Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-626 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore

PY 535010

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000

PU 250880

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh

PV 509442

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh

TBA

4th Prize – Rs 5000

TBA

5th Prize – Rs 2000

TBA

6th Prize – Rs 1000

TBA

7th Prize – Rs 500

TBA

8th Prize – Rs 200

TBA

9th Prize – Rs 100

TBA

The Karunya Plus lottery remains one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes and is conducted every Tuesday at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The draw attracts thousands of participants hoping to win life-changing prize money through the government-run lottery programme.

Lottery officials have advised participants to verify their ticket numbers through official Kerala Lottery sources before initiating any claim process. Winners of major prizes must submit the original ticket, identity proof and other required documents for verification. Prize money is released only after successful authentication and applicable statutory deductions.

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