The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three more people from Karnataka in connection with the Malappuram explosives case. With this, the total number of people arrested in the case has gone up to 11.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made three more arrests in the Malappuram explosives case. The men arrested are Manthagoud Biradar, Bapugoud Bheerama Choudhary, and Prakash Gouda Biradar, all residents of Vijayapura in Karnataka. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to 11 so far.

The arrests follow a series of raids the NIA conducted across three states—Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The agency carried out searches at around 19 different locations in connection with the massive explosives seizure in Malappuram. The NIA has officially confirmed that they seized crucial digital devices and several other documents during these raids. Officials have made it clear that this is a case with serious implications for national security.

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The central agency stated that this huge quantity of explosives was procured and transported without any license. The NIA took over the investigation directly because of the grave threat it poses to national security. The huge cache of explosives seized includes 89,600 gelatin sticks packed in 448 boxes and 10,500 non-electric detonators found in 35 boxes.

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