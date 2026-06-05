Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the Suvarna Keralam SK-55 Results on June 5. Ticket holders may now check the winning numbers, prize details and how to claim for the popular weekly draw.

Kerala State Lotteries Department has published the results of the much-awaited Suvarna Keralam SK-55 lotto on Friday, June 5. With thousands of players across the state waiting impatiently for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The biggest attraction of the Suvarna Keralam SK-55 draw is the top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants are advised to check their ticket numbers against the official result list published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-55 Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

Prize Structure of Suvarna Keralam SK-55

This lottery has weekly draws and numerous reward categories to increase the winning chances:

Kerala Lottery results Today (05 June 2026) For Suvarna Keralam SK-55 – Winning Numbers List

1st Prize ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

RJ 587609 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: ANUPAMA O B

Agency No.: T 6353

2nd Prize ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

RC 541496 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: P BABU

Agency No.: Q 2004

3rd Prize ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

RK 893093 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: SUJA V B

Agency No.: R 12109

Consolation Prize

(Rs 5,000): All other series with 587609.

RA 587609 RB 587609 RC 587609 RD 587609 RE 587609 RF 587609 RG 587609 RH 587609 RK 587609 RL 587609 RM 587609

5th Prize (₹2,000): 3401, 4668, 6068, 6454, 6969, 9456.

6th Prize (₹1,000): RA 587609 RB 587609 RC 587609 RD 587609 RE 587609 RF 587609 RG 587609 RH 587609 RK 587609 RL 587609 RM 587609

7th Prize (₹500): 0041, 0087, 0178, 0223, 0742, 0749, 0817, 0977, 1116, 1129, 1312, 1316, 1481, 1497, 1822, 2154, 2172, 2618, 2746, 2867, 3353, 3359, 3386, 3824, 3874, 4061, 4157, 4279, 4379, 4433, 4492, 4578, 4688, 5261, 5299, 5404, 5576, 5748, 5759, 5964, 6102, 6176, 6225, 6296, 6335, 6641, 6718, 6973, 7344, 7358, 7460, 7474, 7641, 7671, 7693, 7803, 7827, 7919, 7985, 8110, 8252, 8473, 8494, 8592, 8608, 9092, 9103, 9191, 9306, 9343, 9397, 9560, 9743, 9847, 9873, 9893.

8th Prize – (₹200): 0083, 0357, 0436, 0492, 0552, 0850, 1753, 1942, 2003, 2221, 2459, 2581, 2655, 3332, 3367, 3538, 3664, 3739, 4592, 4919, 5725, 5854, 6076, 6258, 6479, 6617, 6625, 7224, 7479, 7750, 7799, 8410, 8937, 9311, 9567.

9th Prize – (9th Prize ₹100): 0006, 0019, 0100, 0386, 0555, 1142, 1445, 1457, 1842, 2160, 2435, 2558, 3343, 3592, 3875, 3938, 4208, 4276, 4377, 4421, 4511, 4514, 4544, 4740, 5009, 5047, 5335, 5433, 5831, 5898, 6000, 6146, 6285, 6382, 6385, 6388, 6688, 6958, 7060, 7816, 7879, 8096, 8474, 8763, 8987, 9112, 9408, 9428, 9525, 9739, 9788, 9858, 9990.

Smaller cash rewards also

The full award table may be seen in the official results gazette.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

The lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets at

Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette 2017

Kerala State Lotteries Department's Website

Official publications of lottery results

Licensed lottery merchants

Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, prize winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other documentation, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

The official recommends signing the back of the ticket promptly and filing your claim within the deadline.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-626 Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Kerala Lottery Continues to be a Popular Weekly Draw

The Suvarna Keralam lottery draws every Friday and is popular among thousands of people for its desirable prizes and clear drawing system. Draws are held in the presence of government supervision to guarantee fairness and integrity.