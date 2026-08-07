A KSRTC bus parked at the Cherthala depot was completely crushed after a huge tree fell on it early on Friday morning. The incident happened around 2 AM. Staff heard a loud crash but couldn't start rescue work immediately as the depot was flooded. Luckily, the bus was empty, and a major tragedy was avoided.

Cherthala: A Fast Passenger bus parked at the Cherthala KSRTC depot was crushed after a huge tree got uprooted and fell on it during heavy rains. The incident took place around 2 AM on Friday.

Garage staff heard a loud noise and rushed to the spot, but they couldn't do much. The entire depot was waterlogged, making it impossible to start any immediate rescue work. Thankfully, no one was inside the bus at the time, which prevented a major disaster.

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The non-stop rain had flooded the depot grounds, which likely loosened the soil around the tree's roots, causing it to fall. The bus's roof and sides have been completely destroyed in the accident. However, staff have confirmed that the engine and other important parts seem to be undamaged. Officials said that the work to cut and remove the tree is getting delayed because of the continuous rain and waterlogging in the area.

Staff members are now alleging that this accident was waiting to happen. They claim that many complaints were filed earlier about dangerous trees in the depot that needed to be cut down. They accuse the authorities of ignoring these warnings, which led to the accident. Both passengers and KSRTC employees are now strongly demanding that the authorities take immediate action to prevent such incidents from happening again.

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