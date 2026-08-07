A daughter in Kozhikode, who had just returned from the Gulf, was cleaning her house. While her mother was away, she sold some old cardboard boxes and a scooter to a scrap dealer. What she didn't know was that one of those boxes held her mother's gold jewellery worth ₹11 lakh.

In a heartwarming story from Malappuram, a daughter accidentally sold her mother's hidden treasure—gold jewellery worth nearly ₹11 lakh—to a scrap dealer. But thanks to the dealer's honesty and quick police work, the family got their precious gold back.

The hero of this story is U.K. Anees, a scrap dealer from Melmuri in Malappuram. The whole incident happened on the 25th of last month.

Anees, who regularly collects scrap from Kozhikode city, had gone to a house in the Chungam area. At that time, only the daughter, Radhika, who had recently returned from the Gulf, was at home. Her mother, Reva, was out. Thinking it was just junk, Radhika sold off some old cardboard boxes and a scooter to Anees. Unknowingly, one of those boxes contained her mother's gold.

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When Reva returned home a few days later, she couldn't find the box where she had kept 10.5 sovereigns of gold. She asked her daughter, who then realised she had given it away to the scrap dealer. The panicked family immediately filed a complaint with the Nadakkavu police.

The case saw a major breakthrough because Anees had left his visiting card with the family. The police used the phone number on the card and asked Anees to come to the station.

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Anees told the police that he found the jewellery while sorting the scrap he had collected. At first, he thought it was imitation jewellery. But when he showed it to his wife, she confirmed it was real gold.

Since he visits around 40 houses a day, Anees wasn't sure which house the box came from. However, he kept the gold safely at home, hoping that someone would contact him using the visiting card he had given. As soon as the police called, he went to the Nadakkavu station with them and handed over the jewellery to its rightful owners. The police and local residents have all praised Anees for his incredible honesty and good heart.