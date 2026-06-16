Anticipation is high for the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-524 results, scheduled for June 16, 2026. The official winning numbers for the popular weekly draw are yet to be announced. Once released, participants can verify results on the Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website and gazette.

Thousands of lottery enthusiasts across Kerala and beyond are awaiting the announcement of the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-524 results, scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2026. The weekly lottery draw, conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, is one of the most popular lottery schemes in the state and attracts a large number of participants every week.

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As of now, the official winning numbers for the Sthree Sakthi SS-524 draw have not been announced. The draw is expected to take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of Kerala State Lottery officials. Once the draw concludes, the complete list of winning numbers across all prize categories will be released through official channels.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is known for offering attractive prize money across multiple tiers, including a bumper first prize and several secondary prize categories. Ticket holders are advised to keep their tickets safe and verify the results only through authorized sources after the official declaration.

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Participants can check the winning numbers on the Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website and through the gazette notification released after the draw. Lottery organizers also recommend cross-checking ticket details carefully before claiming any prize. In case of discrepancies, the official gazette notification will be considered the final authority.

Prize winners must follow the claim process prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Depending on the prize amount, winners may need to submit identification documents, original lottery tickets and claim forms within the stipulated period. Applicable taxes and deductions will be made according to government regulations.

With anticipation building ahead of the draw, players across the state are eagerly waiting to see whether their tickets match the lucky numbers. The official results are expected later today, after which the complete prize-wise winning number list will become available.

Until then, all eyes remain on the Sthree Sakthi SS-524 draw as hopeful participants await the announcement that could potentially change their fortunes. Readers are advised to stay tuned for the latest updates and verify results only through official lottery department platforms once the draw is completed.

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