The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-522 lottery results for the draw held on June 2, 2026. The first prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to ticket number SA 292349. The second prize was Rs 30 lakh for ticket SM 809084, and the third prize was Rs 5 lakh for ticket SG 983114.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-522lottery draw held on June 2, 2026. Thousands of participants across Kerala eagerly awaited the outcome of the weekly draw, which offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore along with several other lucrative rewards.
According to the officially released results, the first prize of Rs 1 crore was won by ticket number SA 292349. The lucky ticket holder will take home the draw's biggest reward, subject to applicable taxes and verification procedures.
The second prize of Rs 30 lakh was awarded to ticket number SM 809084, while the third prize of Rs 5 lakh went to ticket number SG 983114. These winners are among the biggest beneficiaries of this week's Sthree Sakthi draw.
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Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-522 Winning Numbers
1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore
SA 292349
Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000
All other series ending with 292349
2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh
SM 809084
3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh
SG 983114
4th Prize – Rs 5000
0079, 0216, 1032, 1296, 1777, 3741, 4054, 4091, 4586, 4627, 4633, 5096, 5268, 6111, 7334, 8769, 9090, 9542, 9998
5th Prize – Rs 2000
1674, 1924, 3333, 8299, 9423, 9438
6th Prize – Rs 1000
0743, 0823, 1060, 1119, 1471, 1846, 1848, 2522, 2579, 3005, 3569, 3726, 3874, 4670, 5091, 6011, 6265, 6337, 7194, 7516, 7981, 8290, 8641, 8883, 9891
7th Prize – Rs 500
0074, 0279, 0295, 0296, 0322, 0760, 0878, 1266, 1401, 1435, 1469, 1524, 1690, 1952, 1984, 2071, 2458, 2476, 2708, 2922, 3363, 3702, 3892, 3945, 3992, 4044, 4104, 4134, 4176, 4217, 4436, 4693, 4697, 4776, 4778, 4846, 4859, 4985, 4996, 5222, 5226, 5743, 5812, 5903, 5938, 6006, 6087, 6092, 6535, 6549, 6864, 7446, 7529, 7557, 7880, 7931, 7936, 7951, 8051, 8109, 8264, 8347, 8532, 8711, 8724, 8755, 8761, 8904, 9148, 9298, 9391, 9405, 9548, 9650, 9870, 9997
8th Prize – Rs 200
0362, 0683, 0989, 1645, 1920, 2837, 3171, 3525, 4322, 4456, 4673, 5082, 5461, 5515, 5654, 5714, 5764, 5933, 6571, 6906, 7040, 7508, 7581, 7830, 8281, 8388, 8803, 8821, 8822, 8834, 9000, 9365, 9464, 9652, 9836, 9924
9th Prize – Rs 100
0407, 0469, 0638, 0685, 0965, 1134, 1586, 1760, 1875, 1968, 2109, 2509, 2629, 2839, 2931, 3273, 3685, 3735, 4046, 4466, 4949, 4995, 5208, 5369, 5626, 5716, 5738, 5813, 6472, 6556, 6620, 7336, 7480, 7483, 7894, 7914, 8190, 8225, 8398, 8802, 9297, 9385, 9516, 9535, 9544, 9661, 9674
The Sthree Sakthi lottery remains one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes and is conducted every Tuesday at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The draw attracts thousands of participants hoping to win life-changing prize money through the government-run lottery programme.
Lottery officials have advised participants to verify their ticket numbers through official Kerala Lottery sources before initiating any claim process. Winners of major prizes must submit the original ticket, identity proof and other required documents for verification. Prize money is released only after successful authentication and applicable statutory deductions.
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