The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-522 lottery results for the draw held on June 2, 2026. The first prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to ticket number SA 292349. The second prize was Rs 30 lakh for ticket SM 809084, and the third prize was Rs 5 lakh for ticket SG 983114.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-522lottery draw held on June 2, 2026. Thousands of participants across Kerala eagerly awaited the outcome of the weekly draw, which offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore along with several other lucrative rewards.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the officially released results, the first prize of Rs 1 crore was won by ticket number SA 292349. The lucky ticket holder will take home the draw's biggest reward, subject to applicable taxes and verification procedures.

The second prize of Rs 30 lakh was awarded to ticket number SM 809084, while the third prize of Rs 5 lakh went to ticket number SG 983114. These winners are among the biggest beneficiaries of this week's Sthree Sakthi draw.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-56 Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-522 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore

SA 292349

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000

All other series ending with 292349

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh

SM 809084

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh

SG 983114

4th Prize – Rs 5000

0079, 0216, 1032, 1296, 1777, 3741, 4054, 4091, 4586, 4627, 4633, 5096, 5268, 6111, 7334, 8769, 9090, 9542, 9998

5th Prize – Rs 2000

1674, 1924, 3333, 8299, 9423, 9438

6th Prize – Rs 1000

0743, 0823, 1060, 1119, 1471, 1846, 1848, 2522, 2579, 3005, 3569, 3726, 3874, 4670, 5091, 6011, 6265, 6337, 7194, 7516, 7981, 8290, 8641, 8883, 9891

7th Prize – Rs 500

0074, 0279, 0295, 0296, 0322, 0760, 0878, 1266, 1401, 1435, 1469, 1524, 1690, 1952, 1984, 2071, 2458, 2476, 2708, 2922, 3363, 3702, 3892, 3945, 3992, 4044, 4104, 4134, 4176, 4217, 4436, 4693, 4697, 4776, 4778, 4846, 4859, 4985, 4996, 5222, 5226, 5743, 5812, 5903, 5938, 6006, 6087, 6092, 6535, 6549, 6864, 7446, 7529, 7557, 7880, 7931, 7936, 7951, 8051, 8109, 8264, 8347, 8532, 8711, 8724, 8755, 8761, 8904, 9148, 9298, 9391, 9405, 9548, 9650, 9870, 9997

8th Prize – Rs 200

0362, 0683, 0989, 1645, 1920, 2837, 3171, 3525, 4322, 4456, 4673, 5082, 5461, 5515, 5654, 5714, 5764, 5933, 6571, 6906, 7040, 7508, 7581, 7830, 8281, 8388, 8803, 8821, 8822, 8834, 9000, 9365, 9464, 9652, 9836, 9924

9th Prize – Rs 100

0407, 0469, 0638, 0685, 0965, 1134, 1586, 1760, 1875, 1968, 2109, 2509, 2629, 2839, 2931, 3273, 3685, 3735, 4046, 4466, 4949, 4995, 5208, 5369, 5626, 5716, 5738, 5813, 6472, 6556, 6620, 7336, 7480, 7483, 7894, 7914, 8190, 8225, 8398, 8802, 9297, 9385, 9516, 9535, 9544, 9661, 9674

The Sthree Sakthi lottery remains one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes and is conducted every Tuesday at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The draw attracts thousands of participants hoping to win life-changing prize money through the government-run lottery programme.

Lottery officials have advised participants to verify their ticket numbers through official Kerala Lottery sources before initiating any claim process. Winners of major prizes must submit the original ticket, identity proof and other required documents for verification. Prize money is released only after successful authentication and applicable statutory deductions.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-56 Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here