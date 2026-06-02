The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Sthree Sakthi SS-522 lottery results on June 2, 2026. This popular weekly draw features a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, along with multiple other cash rewards.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the results of the highly anticipated Sthree Sakthi SS-522 lottery draw on June 2, 2026. Thousands of ticket holders across the state are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the weekly draw, which offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore along with several other cash rewards.

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The Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes and is conducted every Tuesday under the supervision of the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The draw is scheduled to take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, where officials will reveal the winning numbers through the official draw process.

Participants have been checking updates throughout the day as the announcement approaches. Once released, the winning numbers will be made available through official lottery channels and authorised publications.

The lottery's prize structure includes a Rs 1 crore first prize, while the second prize winner will receive Rs 30 lakh. The third prize carries a reward of Rs 5 lakh. In addition, multiple lower-tier prizes are distributed across various categories, ensuring that thousands of participants have a chance to win cash rewards.

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Apart from the top prizes, the Sthree Sakthi lottery also offers rewards ranging from thousands of rupees to smaller cash prizes under different prize brackets. Eligible ticket holders may also receive consolation prizes, depending on the official results and prize distribution rules.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967, is one of India's oldest government-run lottery systems. Over the decades, it has gained widespread popularity for its transparent draw process and extensive prize offerings. Weekly and bumper lottery draws continue to attract participants from across the state.

Lottery officials advise ticket holders to verify results only through official sources after the draw is completed. Winners claiming significant prize amounts will be required to submit original tickets, identification documents and other necessary paperwork as part of the verification process.

As anticipation builds ahead of the announcement, hopeful participants are waiting to see whether their ticket numbers match the winning combinations. The official Sthree Sakthi SS-522 results, including the Rs 1 crore jackpot winner and other prize categories, will be released once the draw concludes on June 2.

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