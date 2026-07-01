The Kerala State Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-59 draw is scheduled for July 1 at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore, with tickets priced at Rs 50. Official results will be published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department after the draw.

The much-awaited Kerala State Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-59 draw will be held on Wednesday, July 1, with thousands of participants eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winning numbers. The draw is scheduled to begin at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official winning numbers are expected to be published shortly after the draw following the verification process.

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Unlike reports that publish the winning numbers after the draw, today's focus remains on what participants can expect before the results are declared. The Dhanalekshmi DL-59 lottery ticket is priced at Rs 50, with the draw offering a first prize of Rs 1 crore. In addition to the jackpot, the lottery includes a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, and several other cash prizes across multiple categories, making it one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery draws.

Participants are advised to rely only on the official results released by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Winning numbers are typically published after the draw and later appear in the official gazette. Ticket holders should carefully verify their ticket numbers before making any claim, as only the officially notified results are considered valid.

Prize winners must preserve their original ticket in good condition and complete the prescribed claim formalities within the stipulated period. For higher-value prizes, winners may be required to submit identity proof, PAN details, bank account information and other documents as part of the verification process before the prize amount is released.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has consistently urged participants to purchase tickets only from authorised sellers and avoid fraudulent claims circulating on unofficial platforms. As anticipation builds ahead of the announcement, lottery enthusiasts across the state will be watching closely to see which ticket claims the coveted Rs 1 crore jackpot in today's Dhanalekshmi DL-59 draw. Official results are expected to be available after 3 PM, once the draw and verification process are completed.