The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-59 weekly lottery results for the draw held on July 1. The top prize was Rs 1 crore, with second and third prizes of Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. Numerous smaller cash prizes were also awarded.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-59 weekly lottery draw held on Wednesday, July 1, ending the wait for thousands of participants across the state. Conducted at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, the draw featured a Rs 1 crore first prize along with multiple cash rewards across several prize categories.

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The draw awarded one lucky participant the Rs 1 crore jackpot, while the second prize of Rs 30 lakh and the third prize of Rs 5 lakh were also declared. Besides the top three prizes, the lottery offered rewards across several categories, including Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, giving lakhs of ticket holders an opportunity to win. A Rs 5,000 consolation prize was also announced for eligible tickets as per the official prize structure.

Also Read: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-59 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-59 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: DL777487

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 777487

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: DC213863

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: DH638952

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 1459, 2472, 2524, 2652, 2852, 3292, 3541, 4441, 5322, 5602, 5692, 6147, 6826, 7151, 7583, 8031, 8462, 8793, 9419

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 3795, 3961, 4289, 5357, 6112, 7309

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0786, 1147, 1372, 2166, 2205, 2648, 3120, 3281, 3478, 3508, 3967, 4502, 5808, 5849, 5964, 6192, 7110, 7752, 7787, 7791, 8494, 8644, 9125, 9166, 9410

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0072, 0076, 0275, 0341, 0384, 0427, 0430, 0445, 0584, 0726, 0856, 1059, 1090, 1150, 1484, 1581, 1598, 1643, 1739, 1937, 2040, 2664, 2776, 2862, 3104, 3109, 3133, 3299, 3351, 3497, 3555, 3675, 3687, 4149, 4300, 4325, 4401, 4460, 5145, 5282, 5809, 5822, 5860, 6022, 6185, 6233, 6378, 6553, 6618, 6896, 6999, 7296, 7361, 7502, 7734, 7763, 8244, 8351, 8518, 8543, 8753, 8798, 8856, 8985, 9053, 9108, 9122, 9193, 9293, 9539, 9581, 9596, 9605, 9677, 9800, 9882

8th Prize - Rs 200: 0081, 2541, 2497, 5631, 5274, 1302, 4943, 5920, 0059, 9778, 1860, 7215, 6443, 4415, 0868, 2790, 8645, 4249, 6859, 3918, 3566, 6569, 3083, 1903, 6101, 1904, 8652, 5429, 4434, 1786, 5451, 4511, 6583, 6800, 7824, 0330

9th Prize – Rs 100: 8364, 8978, 9598, 3978, 4715, 3712, 4099, 7875, 2903, 4958, 1676, 1634, 9544, 2476, 2661, 7563, 9642, 3061, 1447, 0736, 8509, 6023, 8163, 0775, 5165, 7680, 3028, 1615, 4340, 0423, 4459, 9519, 8339, 0704, 8994, 6280, 1010, 7699, 8539, 7610, 8325, 8422, 8824, 0515, 9052, 5975, 9165, 3979, 8796, 3504, 6574, 7393, 3425, 6831, 4657, 1092, 7449, 2328, 8630, 8090, 1593, 4637, 3381, 6377, 5448, 8404, 6263, 9797, 7007, 1080, 7918, 6319, 8400, 0250, 4496, 2568, 6805, 6535, 3181, 2156, 6712, 4205, 5618, 7811, 2331, 0096, 6934, 4057, 6111, 9377.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has advised participants to verify their ticket numbers using the official results published by the department before initiating the prize claim process. Winners should ensure that their ticket details match the officially released list and preserve the original ticket in good condition.

As per the lottery guidelines, prizes of up to Rs 5,000 can be claimed through authorised lottery agents or retailers in Kerala. Winners of prizes exceeding Rs 5,000 must submit the original winning ticket, valid identity proof, PAN card, bank account details and other required documents at a designated bank or a Kerala State Lotteries office for verification and payment.

The department has also reminded winners that statutory deductions, including income tax wherever applicable, will be made before the prize money is disbursed. Participants are encouraged to complete the claim process within the prescribed deadline and rely only on official notifications to avoid misinformation.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery remains one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes, drawing widespread participation every Wednesday. With the DL-59 results now declared, ticket holders can verify whether they have won a prize and complete the necessary formalities to claim their winnings. The Kerala State Lotteries Department continues to stress transparency and encourages participants to cross-check results through official sources before submitting any claim.

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