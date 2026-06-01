On June 1, 2026, the Kerala State Lotteries Department declared the results for the Bhagyathara BT-56 draw. Ticket number BW 681771 won the first prize of Rs 1 crore. The popular weekly lottery also awarded numerous other cash prizes across various tiers, including a second prize of Rs 30 lakh.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially announced the results of the much-awaited Bhagyathara BT-56 lottery draw conducted on June 1, 2026. Thousands of participants across Kerala eagerly checked their tickets after the draw, hoping to secure the coveted first prize of Rs 1 crore. The weekly Bhagyathara lottery remains one of the most popular government-run lottery schemes in the state due to its attractive prize structure and transparent draw process.

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According to the officially released results, the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number BW 681771. The announcement triggered excitement among lottery participants as the winning number was declared following the draw conducted under the supervision of Kerala State Lottery officials at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Bhagyathara BT-56 draw featured multiple prize categories in addition to the grand jackpot. The lottery scheme includes substantial rewards across various tiers, allowing several ticket holders to win significant cash prizes. Apart from the first prize, winners are also selected for second, third and other lower-tier prize categories as part of the state's structured lottery system.

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Bhagyathara BT-56 Winners

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore

BW 681771

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000

All other series ending with 681771

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh

BW 208082

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh

BU 910419

4th Prize – Rs 5000

0392, 0398, 1866, 2853, 4455, 4533, 5910, 6296, 6607, 7551, 8179, 8460, 8489, 9096, 9592, 9728, 9758, 9916, 9962

5th Prize – Rs 2000

0879, 1255, 5418, 6025, 9366, 9434

6th Prize – Rs 1000

0160, 1177, 1514, 1568, 1860, 1916, 1949, 2009, 2045, 2227, 2625, 3555, 3618, 4560, 4865, 4960, 7075, 7338, 7577, 7892, 7955, 8517, 8960, 9340, 9738.

7th Prize – Rs 500

0042, 0147, 0445, 0512, 0567, 0794, 0847, 1016, 1170, 1179, 1387, 1505, 1552, 1587, 1740, 1948, 2603, 2839, 2889, 3026, 3259, 3292, 3311, 3454, 3687, 3695, 3742, 3774, 3840, 3843, 3946, 4016, 4270, 4276, 4622, 4839, 4844, 5031, 5336, 5529, 5534, 5630, 5839, 5924, 6033, 6066, 6161, 6261, 6385, 6405, 6749, 6860, 7093, 7272, 7302, 7402, 7499, 7715, 7818, 7845, 7941, 7950, 8246, 8411, 8536, 8587, 8629, 8630, 8700, 9004, 9060, 9153, 9463, 9594, 9713, 9836.

8th Prize – Rs 200

0540, 0578, 0624, 0662, 0711, 1011, 1190, 1333, 1472, 1502, 1521, 1569, 1611, 1804, 1843, 1900, 2063, 2068, 2106, 2478, 2513, 2660, 2864, 2911, 2986, 3034, 3155, 3630, 3772, 3842, 4109, 4207, 4216, 4293, 4346, 4413, 4506, 4540, 4566, 4609, 4643, 4678, 4699, 4861, 5018, 5054, 5307, 5323, 5385, 5405, 5456, 5666, 5674, 5738, 5763, 5770, 5853, 6012, 6094, 6178, 6256, 6382, 6613, 6658, 6712, 6870, 6935, 7063, 7296, 7305, 7529, 7536, 7665, 7732, 7869, 7934, 8318, 8389, 8595, 8626, 8692, 8725, 8777, 8959, 8973, 8974, 9008, 9064, 9195, 9254, 9262, 9271, 9282, 9383.

9th Prize – Rs 100

0092, 0114, 0138, 0146, 0185, 0252, 0261, 0276, 0313, 0365, 0440, 0592, 0606, 0685, 0791, 0887, 0932, 0963, 1020, 1105, 1139, 1183, 1242, 1244, 1256, 1426, 1451, 1527, 1622, 1727, 1750, 1820, 1938, 1967, 1989, 2050, 2239, 2253, 2261, 2393, 2505, 2508, 2583, 2689, 2828, 2887, 2965, 3019, 3103, 3257, 3284, 3290, 3300, 3327, 3407, 3496, 3509, 3588, 3590, 3713, 3883, 3891, 3989, 3998, 4011, 4063, 4091, 4163, 4198, 4313, 4334, 4337, 4355, 4466, 4537, 4556, 4639, 4666, 4741, 4775, 4926, 5014, 5017, 5086, 5203, 5242, 5355, 5413, 5498, 5618, 5647, 5699, 5711, 5722, 5765, 5802, 5804, 5870, 5934, 6003, 6054, 6119, 6131, 6217, 6326, 6460, 6621, 6715, 6768, 6962, 7001, 7086, 7126, 7158, 7184, 7493, 7542, 7692, 7833, 7857, 7886, 8023, 8095, 8129, 8131, 8135, 8217, 8274, 8284, 8290, 8336, 8372, 8420, 8444, 8673, 8884, 8952, 9191, 9351, 9363, 9453, 9465, 9508, 9711.

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts regular weekly and daily draws, attracting large participation from across the state. The Bhagyathara series, in particular, has developed a strong following among lottery enthusiasts because of its Rs 1 crore top prize and consistent prize distribution. Officials have reiterated that participants should verify winning numbers only through authorised lottery publications and official result releases.

Winners are required to preserve their original lottery tickets carefully, as the document is mandatory for prize verification and claim procedures. Lottery authorities advise prize winners to cross-check ticket numbers thoroughly before initiating any claim process. Depending on the prize amount, winners may be required to submit identity documents and complete additional verification formalities through designated lottery offices.

The Bhagyathara BT-56 draw once again generated significant excitement across Kerala, with hopeful participants tracking the results closely. With the announcement now complete, attention will gradually shift to the next Kerala State Lottery draw as ticket buyers continue chasing the dream of becoming the next Rs 1 crore jackpot winner.

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