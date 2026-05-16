The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Karunya KR-754 draw results on Saturday. The first prize of ₹1 crore was won by ticket number KG 863524. Other significant prizes included ₹25 lakh for second place and ₹10 lakh for third, with winners announced across multiple categories.
The Kerala State Lottery Department officially announced the results of the Karunya KR-754 lottery draw on Saturday, May 16, 2026, bringing excitement to thousands of ticket holders across the state. The weekly lottery draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram around 3 PM under official supervision.
The biggest attraction of the draw, the ₹1 crore first prize, was won by ticket number KG 863524. The results quickly went viral online as participants rushed to check whether luck had favoured them in one of Kerala’s most popular weekly lottery draws.
₹1 Crore Jackpot Winner Announced
First Prize – ₹1 Crore
KG 863524
Consolation Prize – ₹5,000
KA 863524
KB 863524
KC 863524
KD 863524
KE 863524
KF 863524
KH 863524
KJ 863524
KK 863524
KL 863524
KM 863524
Second Prize – ₹25 Lakh
KH 983031
Third Prize – ₹10 Lakh
KA 617435
Other Major Prize Categories
Fourth Prize – ₹5,000
0042, 0481, 0978, 1672, 1834, 2525, 2580, 2879, 3332, 3690, 4019, 4552, 5234, 5808, 6540, 7023, 7566, 8235
Fifth Prize – ₹2,000
0118, 1045, 2806, 4381, 6210, 9057
Sixth Prize – ₹1,000
0055, 0174, 0369, 0521, 0724, 1146, 1432, 1777, 2085, 2294, 2641, 3072, 3498, 3874, 4120, 4688, 5014, 5570, 6031, 6445, 7184, 7630, 8241, 8765, 9452
Lottery Draw Creates Buzz Across Kerala
The Karunya series remains one of the most sought-after Kerala lottery draws due to its affordable ₹50 ticket price and massive prize pool. Apart from the top jackpot, winners were announced across multiple prize categories ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹100.
Lottery enthusiasts from different districts tracked the live draw and online updates throughout the afternoon. Many social media users congratulated the jackpot winner and shared screenshots of their ticket numbers online.
Important Instructions For Winners
Lottery officials advised all winners to verify their ticket numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette before claiming prize money. Winners claiming larger prize amounts must submit the original ticket, identity proof and bank account details at authorised lottery offices or banks.
Prizes above the prescribed limit are subject to tax deductions as per Kerala lottery regulations.