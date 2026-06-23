A Hajj pilgrim from Kerala has passed away in Makkah. He was hospitalised after suddenly falling ill while resting, right after he had finished all the Hajj rituals.

Riyadh: A pilgrim from Kerala, who was in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj, has passed away in Makkah. The deceased has been identified as Azeez, a 67-year-old from Taliparamba in Kannur. He had travelled for the pilgrimage with his wife, as part of the group organised by the State Hajj Committee.

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Azeez had successfully completed all the Hajj rituals and was resting when he suddenly developed health problems. He was immediately taken to a hospital and was being treated in the intensive care unit, where he passed away a few days ago. After all the official formalities were completed, his burial took place in Makkah itself on Monday morning.