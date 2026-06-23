A Hajj pilgrim from Kerala has passed away in Makkah. He was hospitalised after suddenly falling ill while resting, right after he had finished all the Hajj rituals.
Riyadh: A pilgrim from Kerala, who was in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj, has passed away in Makkah. The deceased has been identified as Azeez, a 67-year-old from Taliparamba in Kannur. He had travelled for the pilgrimage with his wife, as part of the group organised by the State Hajj Committee.
Azeez had successfully completed all the Hajj rituals and was resting when he suddenly developed health problems. He was immediately taken to a hospital and was being treated in the intensive care unit, where he passed away a few days ago. After all the official formalities were completed, his burial took place in Makkah itself on Monday morning.