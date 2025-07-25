The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Suvarna Keralam SK-13 lottery, with a draw at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore (first prize) to Rs 100 (ninth prize). Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Suvarna Keralam SK-13:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

RJ 433789 (ERNAKULAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

RA 433789

RB 433789

RC 433789

RD 433789

RE 433789

RF 433789

RG 433789

RH 433789

RK 433789

RL 433789

RM 433789

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

RC 306890 (NEYYATTINKARA)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

RD 248214 (THRISSUR)

For tickets ending with these numbers:

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0442 0842 0961 1201 1439 1672 1992 2432 3313 3976 4031 6304 6491 6503 6709 6975 7633 8121 8203 9816

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0724 1950 5234 5490 7073 7218

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0203 0862 0885 1237 2184 2212 3162 3570 3605 3816 3904 4074 4119 4562 4912 4943 5028 5759 5960 6134 6293 6730 6829 6881 7044 7071 7419 8417 8553 8911

7th Prize: Rs 500

3707 0464 3447 0902 7221 3524 1290 0412 5857 3596 9718 5398 6536 8726 6698 7464 9433 6989 9878 3196 1884 1187 8646 5155 6151 0805 2958 5889 2524 1000 7591 9939 6370 4019 1451 8995 8598 5005 5124 5069 1963 5014 1410 3822 5784 0349 6482 7732 3249 8374 4469 7541 3815 0416 9304 6198 4251 6407 5721 8493 4244 9526 9978 5612 0696 7004 2999 3444 8468 7321 7680...

8th Prize: Rs 200

0024 0078 0191 0249 0287 0294 0401 0471 0569 0583 1605 1714 1720 1911 2006 2047 2204 2219 2398 2414 2772 2825 2833 3012 3054 3071 3187 3241 3426 3581 3676 3768 4008 4054 4101 4199 4213 4229 4309 4393 4422 4450 4647 4771 4848 4890 4917 5012 5059 5382 5438 5441 5518 5577 5668 5710 5852 5965 6338 6343 6409 6656 6708 6735 6870 6877 7136 7141 7185 7225 7606 7911 7925 7960 8077 8085 8098 8178 8413 8537 8684 8730 8895 8915 8941 9197 9295 9323 9484 9512 9517 9558

9th Prize: Rs 100

0006 0133 0156 0217 0346 0400 0404 0512 0519 0755 0788 0822 0839 0883 0946 0950 1026 1114 1275 1339 1431 1463 1498 1521 1527 1546 1719 1727 1739 1827 1847 1931 2235 2413 2420 2456 2503 2523 2573 2644 2734 2755 2849 2911 2933 2965 2980 2982 3020 3075 3113 3277 3279 3368 3450 3518 3780 3848 3864 3870 3974 4047 4048 4109 4299 4353 4744 4801 4950 4980 5103 5199 5354 5495 5665 5884 6050 6107 6126 6226 6230 6261 6405 6448 6467 6515 6726 6835 6867 6891 7037 7067 7327 7328 7348 7423 7441 7557 7567 7576 7632 7686 7842 7974 7994 8019 8101 8167 8186 8189 8269 8415 8466 8541 8547 8571 8593 8604 8640 8683 8781 8792 8796 8842 8852 8862 8899 8999 9009 9040 9120 9198 9244 9315 9604 9660 9697 9735 9789 9814 9914 9920 9975 9988

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.