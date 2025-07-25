Govindachamy, convicted in the 2011 Soumya rape and murder case, escaped from Kannur Central Jail on Friday, Kannur Town Police said.

Govindachamy, convicted in the 2011 Soumya rape and murder case, escaped from Kannur Central Jail on Friday, Kannur Town Police said. A statewide manhunt was launched and three hours later, he was arrested. According to reports, Govindachamy was caught from a well, he tried hiding in that was surrounded by police and locals, near an abandoned building in Talap, Kannur.

The police had deployed the K-9 squad at the Kannur Central Jail in search of the accused.

According to the police, Govindachamy was serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of 23-year-old Soumya, who was attacked while travelling on a passenger train from Ernakulam to Shoranur on February 1, 2011.

Wanted Notice For Govincachamy

The Office of the District Police Chief had issued a wanted notice for Govincachamy.

"The GOVINDA SWAMI C NO.46 (Accused in SOUMYA MURDER Case) escaped from Central Prison Kannur today (25/07/2025) morning. Anybody getting any information about the wanted criminal shall inform the following persons urgently. Identification mark: He does not have one arm," the notice read.

The Soumya murder case is one of the most controversial criminal cases in recent Kerala history, involving the brutal rape and murder of a young woman named Soumya in 2011 while she was traveling on a passenger train. The incident sparked widespread outrage across the state, with the accused Govindachamy being convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

(With inputs from ANI)