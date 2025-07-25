Orange alert issued for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts. Yellow alert for other districts.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted intense rainfall across central and southern Kerala today, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 60 kmph. In response to these weather conditions, fishing along the Kerala coast has been banned. An orange alert has been declared for the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam, signaling the possibility of very heavy rain and strong winds.

Educational institutions reman closed in some districts

As a precaution, educational institutions in Idukki and Ernakulam districts, including professional colleges, will remain closed. In Kottayam district, a holiday has also been announced for Kottayam, Kanjirappally, and Meenachil taluks. These closures extend to Anganwadis, tuition centers, madrasas, training institutes, residential institutions, and Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Weather alerts

A yellow alert has been issued today for Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, where isolated heavy rainfall is expected. As a result, every district in Kerala is under a rain alert today.

Looking ahead, on July 26, an orange alert will be in place for Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad, while yellow alerts will apply to the remaining districts. On July 27 and 28, yellow alerts will continue for several northern districts, including Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

District authorities have advised residents, especially students, to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Heads of educational institutions have been asked to compensate for lost classes, possibly through online instruction. The holiday for educational institutions does not apply to previously scheduled examinations. Authorities continue to closely monitor the evolving weather and urge everyone to follow official updates and instructions.