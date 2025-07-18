The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Suvarna Keralam SK-12 lottery, with a draw at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore (first prize) to Rs 100 (ninth prize). Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Suvarna Keralam SK-12:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

RU 634706 (MALAPPURAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

RN 634706

RO 634706

RP 634706

RR 634706

RS 634706

RT 634706

RV 634706

RW 634706

RX 634706

RY 634706

RZ 634706

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

RW 595453 (KOLLAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

RY 376814 (KOTTAYAM)

For tickets ending with these numbers:

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0080 0088 0624 1982 2032 2789 4629 4932 5566 6140 6260 6407 6496 6747 6789 8392 8412 9646 9790 9864

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0127 2002 6872 8139 8238 9880

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0102 0340 1093 1379 1390 1920 2307 2467 2502 2925 3129 4192 4539 4743 4837 5222 6124 6165 6654 6745 6786 6899 7168 7400 7829 7904 8000 8323 8827 9005

7th Prize: Rs 500

0024 0035 0039 0376 0389 0529 0544 0927 1007 1109 1318 1334 1350 1513 1540 1563 1643 1742 1775 1815 2052 2087 2213 2219 2250 2465 2723 3229 3495 3549 3566 3724 3761 3853 3856 4103 4119 4309 4574 4852 4923 5400 5620 5673 6234 6465 6497 6777 6850 6894 7088 7145 7186 7235 7284 7299 7336 7425 7430 7456 7480 7633 7801 8131 8442 8502 8661 8767 8870 8933 9016 9021 9235 9241 9298 9994

8th Prize: Rs 200

0015 0047 0096 0185 0438 0800 1018 1031 1181 1254 1275 1280 1345 1410 1470 1651 2354 2539 2585 2653 2898 2984 2998 3030 3096 3130 3308 3540 3594 3686 3935 3952 3988 4167 4234 4456 4968 5068 5126 5178 5232 5255 5327 5377 5447 5630 5702 5772 5938 6205 6256 6462 6564 6711 6726 7162 7185 7211 7262 7451 7571 7585 7621 7849 7857 7964 8099 8174 8176 8177 8409 8479 8539 8762 8804 8879 8903 8929 8975 9011 9045 9102 9190 9369 9409 9613 9673 9729 9736 9850 9877 9910

9th Prize: Rs 100

7854 0113 8739 3976 5959 9292 5092 2284 5678 0699 1659 6540 3578 4276 0844 0380 0985 3572 8990 7626 8141 0808 2794 6389 3638 7802 5949 7060 5586 8055 9913 6487 1751 5411 7924 4926……….

