Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-581 lottery draw takes place on July 17 at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 200. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Thiruvananthapuram: Karunya Plus Lottery Result KN-581 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Karunya Plus KN-581 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Karunya Plus KN-581 on July 17:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

PG 440696 (VAIKKOM)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

PA 440696

PB 440696

PC 440696

PD 440696

PE 440696

PF 440696

PH 440696

PJ 440696

PK 440696

PL 440696

PM 440696

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

PM 231944 (KOLLAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

PH 338407

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0622 0736 1356 1613 1671 2044 2763 2804 3104 3458 4833 4974 5725 5829 6106 6427 9131 9607 9791 9991

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0250 5673 6090 7219 7564 7859

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0175 0534 0836 0903 1450 1624 2077 2172 2299 2643 3601 3788 3994 4150 5372 5401 5415 5530 5958 6159 6861 7008 8014 8046 8138 8209 8572 9036 9659 9844

7th Prize: Rs 500

0085 0166 0186 0293 0439 0504 0837 0864 0928 0991 1379 1389 1632 1664 1780 2392 2547 2599 3192 3218 3288 3318 3340 3593 3628 3638 3810 3911 3932 3960 4402 4474 4550 4574 4760 5000 5229 5256 5258 5591 6016 6071 6202 6211 6227 6339 6435 6460 6682 6872 6877 6927 6967 7019 7129 7220 7255 8091 8177 8373 8671 8750 8894 8951 8954 9119 9277 9333 9354 9492 9563 9589 9656 9750 9818 9925

8th Prize: Rs 200

6808 0914 0669 1625 0253 5964 6087 4051 8145 9448 1204 4851 7563 6297 0558 9030 9653 4872 0336 2082 4442 6597 0872 6956 1001 0757 2206 6439 6 719 5646 1538 3794 7341 7837 8103 0463...

9th Prize: Rs 200

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.