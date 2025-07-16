The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Dhanalekshmi (DL) lottery, with the DL-10 draw held at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 100. A Rs 5,000 consolation prize is also offered.

Kerala Lottery Results Dhanalekshmi DL-10: Dhanalekshmi is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-10 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Dhanalekshmi lottery is "DL." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results of Dhanalekshmi DL-10:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

DT 385280 (ERNAKULAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

DN 385280

DO 385280

DP 385280

DR 385280

DS 385280

DU 385280

DV 385280

DW 385280

DX 385280

DY 385280

DZ 385280

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

DZ 349991 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

DT 112163 (PUNALUR)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

2431 2459 2480 2547 3390 4129 4278 4356 4551 4817 4899 5778 5828 5903 5957 6213 6588 7567 8280 8921

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1293 1807 3649 4953 5242 6098

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0147 0270 0363 0779 1647 1693 1832 1963 2416 2461 2751 3078 3773 3780 4260 4423 5250 5585 5760 6115 6125 6281 7115 8004 8051 8367 8470 8721 8754 9771

7th Prize: Rs 500

0018 0140 0292 0376 0423 0445 0579 0663 0713 0719 0812 0815 0961 1068 1096 1295 1427 1444 1651 2001 2057 2513 2742 2918 2922 2983 3343 3415 3427 3735 3840 4019 4093 4192 4211 4756 4821 4928 5122 5178 5532 5541 5553 5847 5979 6076 6137 6265 6290 6402 6424 6532 6857 7432 7443 7455 7653 7730 7763 7835 7964 7987 8091 8176 8441 8555 8628 8802 8810 8886 8953 9046 9137 9155 9327 9852

8th Prize: Rs 200

0072 0324 0379 0440 0855 0861 0878 0971 0984 1075 1120 1137 1202 1222 1316 1419 1586 1738 1933 2019 2355 2424 2442 2464 2517 2606 2754 3058 3158 3261 3284 3520 3539 3540 3730 3763 4056 4208 4241 4320 4429 4572 4607 4767 4814 4890 4906 5023 5090 5166 5476 5523 5808 6010 6084 6131 6223 6438 6499 6518 6568 6614 6619 6657 6806 6915 7066 7095 7109 7154 7245 7504 7516 7568 7571 7601 7611 7702 8015 8021 8177 8357 8366 8386 8455 8733 9060 9116 9240 9421 9439 9456 9460 9566 9813 9828

9th Prize: Rs 100

0106 0300 0301 0339 0396 0453 0522 0649 0681 0769 0841 0848 0992 1116 1189 1209 1439 1468 1573 1625 1732 1753 1759 1855 1903 1958 2060 2081 2087 2091 2157 2300 2316 2333 2667 2725 2772 2852 2992 3064 3070 3084 3162 3196 3200 3267 3352 3451 3512 3634 3638 3654 3693 3698 3777 3790 4059 4061 4102 4116 4239 4280 4387 4513 4748 4758 4972 4993 5020 5037 5124 5228 5253 5261 5352 5380 5384 5481 5615 5617 5846 5882 5926 5983 6100 6170 6255 6286 6297 6333 6376 6579 6601 6696 6761 6796 6959 7153 7195 7342 7451 7572 7640 7753 7760 7768 7782 7794 7877 7902 7926 8102 8307 8561 8563 8636 8651 8763 8782 8917 8973 9035 9170 9200 9358 9392 9433 9514 9563 9625 9628 9637 9661 9687 9825 9855 9866 9941

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.