Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-485 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-485 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-485 on September 16:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

SO 128727 (PATTAMBI)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

SN 128727

SP 128727

SR 128727

SS 128727

ST 128727

SU 128727

SV 128727

SW 128727

SX 128727

SY 128727

SZ 128727

2nd Prize: Rs 30 Lakhs

SV 923963 (KOZHIKODE)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

SN 440696 (KOZHIKODE)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0097 0099 0208 0692 1319 1462 2137 2395 3299 3889 4201 4255 4594 5988 6269 6564 6911 7996 8173 9036

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0770 1325 8018 8630 8890 9403

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

1047 1120 1506 1954 2625 3521 3578 3612 3986 4738 5008 5009 5301 5895 6370 6775 7381 7525 7618 7861 7932 7951 8421 9063 9073 9139 9202 9414 9518 9860

7th Prize: Rs 500

0565 0635 0842 0854 1084 1132 1373 1441 1611 1799 1817 2056 2087 2188 2203 2240 2262 2343 2412 2526 2630 2645 2830 2967 3074 3150 3368 3386 3400 3479 3629 3676 4224 4277 4429 4437 4501 4521 4542 4613 4881 4946 5029 5064 5271 5406 5511 5513 5584 5673 5681 5781 5976 6483 6608 6940 6971 7166 7181 7225 7556 7685 8316 8318 8388 8671 8688 8827 8835 9051 9562 9574 9611 9614 9706 9709

8th Prize: Rs 200

7842 9589 1698 5515 6157 6163 1467 6980 9075 7767 4911 7824 8304 3601 4643 4748 4289 8462 8284 0873 9504 8809 1461 0944 6258 5709 5123 2112 1407 0545 7778 7441 6710 7946 9190 3465...

9th Prize: Rs 100

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.