MLA Roji M John reminded the assembly of Pinarayi Vijayan's old speech. He stated the assault was for questioning democratically and the police's behavior was reminiscent of a monarchy.

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday witnessed heated exchanges over the issue of custodial torture and police misconduct, with opposition and ruling party MLAs trading sharp words on how incidents are being handled under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s government.

Roji M John Targets Chief Minister’s “Silence”

Congress MLA Roji M John launched a scathing attack by recalling an older speech of the Chief Minister, where Pinarayi Vijayan had once spoken against police brutality. “The same police force of the man who once condemned excesses is now beating up young men like Sujith-whose only fault was questioning democratically,” Roji said.

Addressing the House during the adjournment motion on custodial torture, Roji described the alleged assault of Youth Congress worker Sujith at Kunnamkulam police station, saying the young leader was hit more than 45 times despite identifying himself and was told mockingly, “Don’t act like a leader.”

He alleged that police tried to frame Sujith in a false case, that CCTV footage was withheld, and that only token actions like transfers and suspensions were taken to cover up embarrassment. “Suspension is no punishment-it was done only to hide the shame. Sujith was beaten like a punching bag inside the police club. Those officers should be thrown out of the force,” he stated.

Roji also pointed to wider misconduct, alleging that police officers were openly taking money in front of CCTV cameras, with commissions climbing to 60%. He cited incidents from Peechi, Kundara, Adoor, and Peroorkada, where civilians, DYFI leaders, and even CPM members reportedly faced beatings or false cases. “The Chief Minister’s silence is what emboldens the police,” Roji concluded.

Counter by Ruling Party MLAs

Ruling party legislator Xavier Chittilappilly countered strongly, dismissing the opposition’s motion as politically motivated. He argued that the Kunnamkulam incident was old, disciplinary action had already been taken, and accused the UDF of attempting to portray the entire police force negatively.

“This is not an issue of urgent importance. The opposition is trying to do propaganda because they have run out of issues. The LDF does not support police brutality. Those who committed excesses came from the culture of the UDF era. Such people are being corrected,” he said, likening the issue to the “story of Karakoottil Dasan.”

E. Chandrasekharan (LDF) also defended the state police, reminding the House of their contributions during the floods and COVID crisis. According to him, Kerala Police are still “number one in the country” for crime investigation. “Yes, there are rotten apples, but procedures exist for dismissal, and action has been taken against them. The LDF’s police policy is pro-people,” he said.

Opposition Broadens Attack

Opposition MLAs, however, remained unsparing. Anoop Jacob said the police had become emboldened by the belief that they would always be protected. “This is a force that slaps people even for biryani. Transfers are no disciplinary action. The Complaint Authority itself should be dissolved,” he pressed.

Shamsudheen pointed out that Pinarayi Vijayan, now Home Minister, was once the MLA who had demanded accountability during Karunakaran’s era. “How can you dismiss atrocities as ‘old incidents’? This is not Janamaithri police anymore-it is Gunda-maithri police. Policemen act like ENT specialists, slapping people the moment they see a good ear,” he said. He also grilled the government over MR Ajith Kumar’s meeting with an RSS leader.

KK Rema added that police stations are now turning into “Kolamaithri” (murder-friendly) centres. “People entering to file complaints are coming out in ambulances,” she charged, accusing the Home Department of shielding senior officers like Ajith Kumar.

Mathew Kuzhalnadan (UDF) pointed to Muvattupuzha, where he alleged that a complaint against police was buried with CPM involvement. “Local leaders sit in police stations, make deals, and advance money. This is governance based entirely on believing whatever the police say,” he alleged.