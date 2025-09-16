Despite strong dissatisfaction over Rahul Mamkoottathil's presence in the assembly, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan is remaining silent. Sources suggest his supporters have advised him not to comment further on the issue.

Thiruvananthapuram: Suspended Congress leader Rahul Mamkoottathil stayed away from the legislative assembly following advice from senior party leaders, who reportedly told him not to attend the session on a daily basis. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has maintained silence on the issue. A section of Youth Congress leaders have decided to lodge a complaint with the KPCC president against Youth Congress District President Nemom Shajeer, who had accompanied Rahul to the assembly. Rahul, who was facing allegations of sexual misconduct and suspended from the Congress, arrived at the Kerala Assembly on Monday, September 15 as the 14th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly commenced. He was allotted a seat away from the UDF bloc upon Satheesan's request.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Satheesan had submitted a letter to the Speaker’s office clarifying that Mamkoottathil was no longer part of the party and should be considered an independent member. Rahul had been suspended from the Congress on August 25 after three individuals accused him of inappropriate sexual behaviour. A crime branch team is currently probing the allegations, which include the circulation of an alleged phone conversation between Rahul and the complainants.

VS Achuthanandan Remembered

Meanwhile, the Assembly session opened with obituary references to former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, who passed away on July 21 at the age of 101. Speaker AN Shamseer and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the tributes, describing Achuthanandan as a towering leader who shaped Kerala’s political and social progress. He said, “The passing of VS Achuthanandan marks the end of a significant chapter in Kerala’s history. He was a pivotal force in advancing the communist movement, workers’ rights, environmental causes, and women’s issues. His loss is deeply felt across the progressive community.”

Achuthanandan, a founding member of the CPIM, served as Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011, Opposition Leader for 15 years, and held key posts such as CPM State Secretary (1980–1992) and LDF Convener (1996–2000). Obituary references were also made to veteran Congress leader PP Thankachan (87), who passed away in Ernakulam on September 11, and CPI MLA Vazhoor Soman (72), who collapsed during an event in Thiruvananthapuram on August 21.

The ongoing Assembly session will run from September 15 to October 10, spread over 12 working days in three phases. The agenda includes key legislations such as the Kerala General Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Kerala Societies Registration Bill, 2025, Kerala Guruvayur Devaswom (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Kerala Coir Workers’ Welfare Cess (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Kerala Public Records Bill, 2023, which had earlier been referred to a Select Committee, will also be taken up.The Business Advisory Committee will finalise the schedule, with discussions on the demands for grants (2025–26) scheduled for October 6, followed by the Appropriation Bill on October 7. The session will conclude on October 10.