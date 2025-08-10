Kerala's Samrudhi SM-15 lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Other prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 50. Winners have a 30-day window to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-15 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Samrudhi SM-15 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Samrudhi lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Here are the results for Samrudhi SM-15 on August 10:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
MA 835995
Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000
MB 835995
MC 835995
MD 835995
ME 835995
MF 835995
MG 835995
MH 835995
MJ 835995
MK 835995
ML 835995
MM 835995
2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh
MF 837421
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
ML 398655
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
9130 4059 9054 1880 3145 4990 1617 7400 2999 4037 5154 2476 7223 2922 9671 7905 9647 5092...
5th Prize: Rs 5,000
TBA
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
TBA
7th Prize: Rs 500
TBA
8th Prize: Rs 100
TBA
9th Prize: Rs 50
TBA
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.