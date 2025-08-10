Kerala's Samrudhi SM-15 lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Other prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 50. Winners have a 30-day window to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-15 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Samrudhi SM-15 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Samrudhi lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Samrudhi SM-15 on August 10:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

MA 835995

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

MB 835995

MC 835995

MD 835995

ME 835995

MF 835995

MG 835995

MH 835995

MJ 835995

MK 835995

ML 835995

MM 835995

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

MF 837421

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

ML 398655

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

9130 4059 9054 1880 3145 4990 1617 7400 2999 4037 5154 2476 7223 2922 9671 7905 9647 5092...

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500

TBA

8th Prize: Rs 100

TBA

9th Prize: Rs 50

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.