Bevco, Kerala's liquor retailer, has proposed online sales via a dedicated app, partnering with delivery platforms like Swiggy. The proposal includes age restrictions and plans to introduce low-alcohol and foreign-made beers to boost tourism.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a move aimed at boosting revenue, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) is pushing ahead with plans to introduce online liquor sales in the state. Bevco Managing Director Harshitha Attalluri has submitted a detailed proposal to the government outlining how the system would work.

According to Harshitha Attalluri, Bevco has already developed a dedicated mobile app for online liquor purchases. Popular delivery platforms, including Swiggy, have expressed interest in partnering for home delivery services. While a similar proposal was submitted to the government three years ago, it did not receive approval at the time.

Strict Age Verification

If the plan is greenlit, online liquor sales will come with strict conditions — only customers aged 23 and above will be able to buy alcohol, and valid proof of age will have to be presented before delivery.

Diversifying Offerings

Bevco isn’t stopping there. Alongside the online sales proposal, the corporation has recommended introducing low-alcohol beverages, particularly to cater to tourists. The idea is to offer lighter drink options while expanding the product range. The corporation has also requested permission to sell foreign-made beer, seeing it as another way to attract customers and drive sales.

Officials say these measures-from modernizing sales through an app to diversifying the beverage range-are all part of Bevco’s broader strategy to increase liquor sales and revenue for the state.