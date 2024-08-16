Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-393 Aug 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-393: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results will be declared at 3 pm on Friday (Aug 16).

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-393 Aug 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 9:14 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 9:14 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 393: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Aug 15) will announce the draw of the Nirmal NR-393 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-392 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-393 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala rain update august 16 2024: IMD sounds orange alert in 2 districts; Rain to intensify in coming days anr

    Kerala: IMD sounds orange alert in 2 districts; Rain to intensify in coming days

    IMD issues updated warning, Kerala to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms until August 19 dmn

    IMD issues updated warning, Kerala to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms until August 19

    Kerala: KSEB contract employee, accomplice arrested for stealing power lines worth Rs 4 lakh dmn

    Kerala: KSEB contract employee, accomplice arrested for stealing power lines worth Rs 4 lakh

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on women's issues in Malayalam film industry to be out on August 17 dmn

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on women's issues in Malayalam film industry to be out on August 17

    Weather: IMD predicts widespread rainfall across Kerala until August 17, orange alert in 2 districts dmn

    Weather: IMD predicts widespread rainfall across Kerala until August 17, orange alert in 2 districts

    Recent Stories

    football Getafe fight back to share points with Athletic Bilbao in 2024-25 La Liga opener scr

    Getafe fight back to share points with Athletic Bilbao in 2024-25 La Liga opener

    After Kolkata, Uttarakhand nurse raped, murdered while returning from duty; Body found in UP vkp

    After Kolkata, Uttarakhand nurse raped, murdered while returning from duty; Body found in UP

    Gold Rate on August 16, 2024: Know 22, 24 karat prices in your city RKK

    Gold Rate on August 16, 2024 : Know 22, 24 karat prices in your city

    Tata Steel to Hindustan Zinc: Stocks to watch on August 16, 2024 RKK

    Tata Steel to Hindustan Zinc: Stocks to watch on August 16, 2024

    Petrol Diesel NEW prices out: Check city-wise rates on August 16 vkp

    Petrol, Diesel NEW prices out: Check city-wise rates on August 16

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon