The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Karunya KR-717 lottery, drawn at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 100. Winners have a 30-day window to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR-717 on August 2:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

KY 354014

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

KN 354014

KO 354014

KP 354014

KR 354014

KS 354014

KT 354014

KU 354014

KV 354014

KW 354014

KX 354014

KZ 354014

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

KY 417547

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

KY 609981

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0034 0131 0294 0307 0382 1044 1339 3385 6424 6504 6802 7524 7995 8170 8477 8515 8589 9326 9847 9871

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

2017 4018 5152 5254 9433 9669

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0029 0687 0692 0901 1094 1159 1165 1887 2582 3690 3732 3944 4101 4252 4627 4810 5451 5532 5630 6511 6597 6657 6997 7291 7387 7566 7900 8440 8651 9681

7th Prize: Rs 500

0008 0217 0283 0652 1013 1059 1237 1269 1364 1950 2024 2280 2306 2622 2634 2962 3133 3158 3176 3497 3683 3702 3999 4074 4075 4296 4370 4444 4470 4556 4569 4600 4825 4900 4926 4997 5086 5103 5146 5340 5378 5739 6033 6429 6475 6488 6514 6562 6713 7004 7399 7440 7534 7598 7734 7753 8129 8148 8459 8501 8541 8608 8669 8895 8973 9001 9019 9113 9360 9397 9680 9760 9825 9845 9846 9918

8th Prize: Rs 200

0070 0081 0237 0261 0359 0572 0650 0794 1229 1649 1662 1744 1775 1785 1821 1859 2212 2258 2380 2452 2738 2880 3305 3371 3606 3615 3677 3821 3889 3940 3969 4059 4225 4246 4251 4260 4388 4485 4513 4568 4580 4658 4774 5064 5315 5463 5541 5635 5825 5843 5939 5969 6056 6144 6148 6241 6285 6410 6546 6690 6875 7068 7183 7210 7219 7345 7467 7500 7531 7766 7898 7914 8032 8045 8142 8158 8293 8364 8488 8523 8631 8684 8736 8761 8796 9139 9339 9486 9538 9666 9679 9964

9th Prize: Rs 100

0226 0295 0397 0426 0438 0482 0500 0515 0529 0577 0668 0747 0753 0796 0803 0933 1330 1340 1378 1523 1639 1647 1811 2285 2291 2305 2314 2420 2430 2476 2534 2610 2662 2669 2732 2743 2819 2823 2915 2974 2989 2995 3119 3453 3478 3505 3614 3734 3804 3817 3872 3896 4003 4025 4068 4114 4141 4289 4413 4433 4492 4533 4548 4655 4679 4690 4699 4808 4975 5080 5132 5168 5528 5551 5604 5609 5671 5722 5724 5729 5773 5885 6032 6047 6155 6168 6195 6349 6363 6434 6508 6512 6534 6586 6652 6668 6736 6775 6829 6893 7040 7111 7300 7320 7380 7413 7589 7620 7742 7762 7781 7926 7930 7988 8120 8249 8310 8528 8673 8682 8715 8779 8806 8824 8829 8862 8897 9114 9117 9172 9287 9314 9421 9502 9589 9590 9675 9738 9823 9862 9936 9944 9984 9997

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.