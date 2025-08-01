The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Suvarna Keralam SK-14 lottery, with a draw at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore (first prize) to Rs 100 (ninth prize). Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-14: Suvarna Keralam is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Suvarna Keralam SK-14 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Suvarna Keralam lottery is "SK." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Suvarna Keralam SK-14

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

RV 514226 (GURUVAYOOR)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

RN 514226

RO 514226

RP 514226

RR 514226

RS 514226

RT 514226

RU 514226

RW 514226

RX 514226

RY 514226

RZ 514226

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

RX 949034 (KAYAMKULAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

RO 288477 (CHERTHALA)

For tickets ending with these numbers:

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0269 0494 0803 1503 1954 2992 3288 3562 3904 4075 4511 4523 4785 4889 5355 6265 6278 6504 8301 9064

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0271 1697 3549 3761 7297 8650

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0537 0704 0724 0925 1042 2308 2741 3929 4044 4152 4264 4460 4818 4864 5046 6086 6098 6124 6328 6615 6755 6810 7020 7196 7520 7821 7951 8320 9062 9376

7th Prize: Rs 500

0020 0180 0236 0299 0366 0610 1069 1223 1333 1610 1966 2228 2403 2563 2742 2781 2886 2946 2966 3169 3229 3516 3573 3638 3658 3660 3710 3779 3889 4094 4134 4157 4524 4604 4657 4710 4779 4826 4887 4920 4935 5122 5293 5321 5451 5567 5921 6249 6250 6266 6428 6510 6577 6668 7025 7242 7642 7834 7930 8039 8187 8310 8344 8479 8495 8538 8556 8768 9050 9091 9132 9222 9307 9489 9570 9893

8th Prize: Rs 200

0093 0163 0188 0261 0283 0361 0561 0861 0921 0985 1073 1165 1198 1273 1683 1749 1807 1885 2187 2270 2305 2377 2433 2578 2719 2855 3000 3016 3115 3370 3413 3610 3736 3765 4256 4280 4336 4495 4566 4585 4623 4763 4810 5006 5118 5171 5231 5291 5300 5337 5379 5490 5526 5850 5998 6129 6248 6260 6585 7132 7252 7280 7375 7389 7451 7572 7574 7675 7936 7964 8109 8259 8309 8435 8465 8622 8683 8701 8851 9020 9066 9179 9235 9244 9354 9355 9423 9519 9622 9669 9713 9808

9th Prize: Rs 100

0108 0169 0329 0442 0470 0477 0592 0684 0690 1030 1148 1214 1238 1357 1366 1373 1390 1456 1494 1543 1571 1612 1625 1641 1764 1771 1796 1868 1891 2011 2041 2047 2117 2193 2218 2230 2280 2292 2412 2481 2540 2544 2579 2641 2699 2804 3026 3033 3104 3259 3340 3437 3498 3510 3524 3531 3539 3558 3629 3685 3920 4031 4092 4145 4225 4242 4261 4266 4309 4476 4518 4521 4571 4618 4671 4686 4908 5265 5444 5470 5575 5577 5617 5713 5838 5991 6085 6162 6480 6488 6508 6540 6625 6695 6889 6929 6979 7005 7070 7071 7121 7222 7232 7395 7411 7419 7446 7448 7468 7526 7569 7640 7901 7914 7918 7987 8013 8042 8151 8170 8171 8520 8559 8688 8760 9167 9250 9257 9263 9271 9311 9448 9507 9569 9590 9595 9668 9676 9680 9696 9832 9847 9969 9970

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.