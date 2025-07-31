Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-583 lottery draw takes place on July 31 at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 200. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Thiruvananthapuram: Karunya Plus Lottery Result KN-583 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Karunya Plus KN-583 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Karunya Plus KN-583 on July 31:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

PG 941597 (PATTAMBI)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

PA 941597

PB 941597

PC 941597

PD 941597

PE 941597

PF 941597

PH 941597

PJ 941597

PK 941597

PL 941597

PM 941597

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

PG 646452 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

PL 635579 (KOLLAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0090 0119 0465 0972 1616 2353 2426 2643 3241 4062 5044 6136 6873 7471 8044 8386 8766 8999 9620 9986

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1499 1992 3452 7562 8714 9626

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0116 0209 0251 0600 1045 1238 1699 1930 2043 2590 2724 2761 2811 3161 4303 4889 5043 5089 5370 5450 6282 6870 6899 6942 7064 7363 7834 8196 8258 9933

7th Prize: Rs 500

0033 0107 0546 0633 0743 0864 1011 1347 1658 1794 1914 2123 2190 2318 2344 2505 2657 2678 2683 2719 2862 2868 2912 3304 3419 3754 3757 3770 3961 4060 4096 4097 4202 4413 4421 4543 4653 4703 4717 5012 5573 5593 5670 5702 5899 6315 6561 6575 6654 6929 6964 7114 7126 7307 7407 7416 7499 7611 7634 7727 8023 8125 8229 8324 8336 8819 8845 9234 9315 9538 9554 9570 9943 9945 9957 9981

8th Prize: Rs 200

0059 0157 0672 0697 0819 0875 1025 1178 1207 1243 1244 1298 1398 1532 1578 1589 1610 1703 1736 1819 2036 2153 2199 2270 2368 2501 2508 3085 3342 3388 3577 3762 3791 3792 3938 4536 4736 4807 5050 5133 5315 5421 5466 5471 5548 5628 5746 6215 6309 6321 6426 6449 6579 6665 6906 7147 7221 7269 7459 7571 7609 7620 7651 7684 7715 7721 7956 8463 8521 8787 8871 8899 8913 8937 9170 9198 9370 9502 9569 9670 9756 9856 9912 9971

9th Prize: Rs 200

0136 0178 0231 0278 0281 0296 0401 0441 0498 0527 0538 0547 0558 0572 0636 0716 0889 0944 1234 1276 1301 1410 1484 1824 2014 2072 2082 2187 2198 2219 2325 2369 2381 2450 2675 2712 2766 2773 2810 2859 2892 3113 3146 3171 3359 3407 3497 3505 3523 3528 3777 3796 3983 3995 4027 4041 4047 4138 4174 4191 4271 4281 4311 4367 4402 4407 4478 4484 4521 4591 4626 4627 4692 4725 4797 4946 4957 4975 5081 5156 5180 5259 5292 5311 5316 5536 5575 5663 5681 5691 5740 5766 5817 5969 6076 6092 6126 6296 6339 6340 6350 6359 6466 6496 6766 6827 6879 7027 7047 7060 7093 7121 7276 7312 7322 7374 7602 7606 7736 7835 7963 8067 8069 8077 8081 8119 8133 8164 8267 8312 8340 8430 8437 8546 8557 8605 8610 8713 8751 8803 8866 9021 9168 9225 9228 9257 9269 9277 9283 9492 9539 9571 9642 9811 9924 9967

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.