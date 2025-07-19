The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Karunya KR-714 lottery, drawn at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 100. Winners have a 30-day window to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Karunya Lottery Results KR-715 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-715 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR-715 on July 19:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

KT 224817 (IDUKKI)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

KN 224817

KO 224817

KP 224817

KR 224817

KS 224817

KU 224817

KV 224817

KW 224817

KX 224817

KY 224817

KZ 224817

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

KU 589552 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

KW 358051 (THRISSUR)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

1178 1963 1969 1994 2954 4033 4103 4194 4710 4724 4970 5702 5947 6755 6856 6904 7133 8299 8319 9098

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

3947 5598 3094 0004 5098 4338

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0186 0212 0325 0695 0829 1140 1216 1274 2481 2540 3208 3665 3841 5258 5397 5601 5716 6293 6806 6854 7056 7722 7754 7760 8425 8801 9317 9517 9748 9805

7th Prize: Rs 500

0030 0037 0103 0362 0380 0433 0496 0513 0577 0597 0656 0675 0736 0911 1431 1585 1586 1873 1960 1972 2033 2405 2544 2659 3021 3438 3493 3630 3707 3720 4099 4223 4311 4510 5050 5168 5340 5505 5523 5591 5693 5994 6445 6468 6560 6579 6592 6840 6941 7206 7327 7335 7345 7360 7500 7515 7520 7550 7558 7628 7753 7993 8210 8398 8405 8416 8440 8863 8874 8901 9162 9192 9222 9572 9745 9751

8th Prize: Rs 200

0036 0068 0089 0163 0184 0188 0193 0381 0414 0507 0640 0673 0800 0801 1026 1085 1104 1176 1410 1427 1561 1702 2070 2194 2219 2274 2313 2340 2535 2559 2613 2658 2826 2855 2926 3049 3678 3725 3848 3864 3887 4002 4171 4207 4250 4438 4449 4761 5153 5270 5467 5583 6161 6168 6217 6510 6691 6733 6798 6810 6919 6923 6938 7086 7172 7178 7436 7458 7487 7529 7538 7935 7959 8020 8154 8192 8195 8283 8399 8408 8570 8735 8871 8878 9002 9065 9321 9337 9554 9772 9888 9918

9th Prize: Rs 100

0244 0256 0261 0274 0320 0403 0642 0660 0781 0794 0807 0928 1050 1080 1090 1143 1197 1200 1222 1317 1404 1410 1447 1562 1622 1671 1686 1701 1792 1875 2031 2183 2309 2334 2422 2427 2536 2682 2690 2699 2758 2856 3035 3052 3061 3085 3156 3231 3244 3254 3347 3446 3509 3554 3556 3870 3977 4090 4115 4277 4374 4441 4578 4602 4713 4807 4895 4936 5092 5141 5202 5206 5239 5247 5357 5375 5489 5594 5600 5723 5939 5957 6011 6050 6072 6074 6108 6131 6133 6291 6406 6453 6456 6522 6719 6769 6818 6863 6872 6990 7019 7055 7070 7119 7210 7311 7322 7380 7519 7639 7811 7888 7924 7982 8043 8123 8143 8175 8325 8372 8389 8395 8413 8479 8545 8828 8908 8938 8940 8990 9021 9200 9214 9306 9379 9451 9504 9519 9639 9708 9719 9806 9870 9966

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.