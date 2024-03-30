Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-647 March 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-647 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Mar 30) at 3 pm. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-647 March 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-647 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Mar 30) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 647:

    1st prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Results awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Results awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Results awaited


    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Results awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Results awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Results awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Results awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Results awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adoor road accident: Kerala Police to search for scientific evidence; check details rkn

    Adoor road accident: Kerala Police to search for scientific evidence; check details

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Rajeev Chandrasekhar vs Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    LS Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Rajeev Chandrasekhar vs Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: Two dead after car rams into container lorry in Pathanamthitta; suicide suspected anr

    Kerala: Two dead after car rams into container lorry in Pathanamthitta; suicide suspected

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to reach Wayanad on April 4 for election campaign anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to reach Wayanad on April 4 for election campaign

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-373 March 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-373 March 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot summoned by ED in liquor policy case AJR

    BREAKING: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot summoned by ED in liquor policy case

    'Maidaan': Ajay Devgn-starrer film to release on THIS date, actor shares poster RKK

    'Maidaan': Ajay Devgn-starrer film to release on THIS date, actor shares poster

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: How Chikkamagaluru's Muzammil Shareef's SIM card helped identify suspects vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: How Chikkamagaluru's Muzammil Shareef's SIM card helped identify suspects

    'Aadujeevitham' director Blessy seeks help from cyber cell as pirated copy of movie leaks online rkn

    'Aadujeevitham' director Blessy seeks help from cyber cell as pirated copy of movie leaks online

    Alka Rai, widow of blain BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, sees Mukhtar Ansari's death as 'divine blessing' AJR

    Alka Rai, widow of slain BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, sees Mukhtar Ansari's death as 'divine blessing'

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon