    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-644 March 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karunya KR-644 lottery results: The Kerala State Lotteries Department is declaring the results of the lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (March 09) at 3 pm. 

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-644 March 09 2024
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Karunya KR-644 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (March 09) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 644:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    KL 594080

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    KK 267330

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    KA 594080
    KB 594080
    KC 594080
    KD 594080
    KE 594080
    KF 594080
    KG 594080
    KH 594080
    KJ 594080
    KK 594080
    KM 594080

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    KA 360938

    KB 777492

    KC 495404

    KD 231012

    KE 295445

    KF 292636

    KG 456970

    KH 267003

    KJ 916922

    KK 565010

    KL 279343

    KM 839092

    For ticket numbers ending with: 

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    1717  2085  2126  3221  3606  4087  4133  4195  4243  4829  5022  5812  6149  6693  7013  7202  8318  9111

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    0121  0852  0917  1938  3835  4464  8247  8408  8731  9850

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    4294  4317  6223  6678  7874  7938  8104  8176  8471  8493  8587  9098  9539  9679

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    0110  0138  0269  0458  0945  1166  1349  1761  1772  1887  2039  2118  2176  2199  2315  2319  2503  2768  2875  2962  2980  3166  3268  3514  3556  3847  3895  3948  3957  4146  4271  4496  4552  4744  4835  4921  5064  5132  5333  5480  5512  5826  6128  6333  6383  6470  6509  6579  6650  6854  6955  7006  7156  7227  7265  7386  7528  7536  7689  7690  7769  7831  7889  8071  8217  8449  8519  8979  8990  9023  9035  9070  9174  9286  9317  9513  9727  9739  9828  9865

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    8275  5796  2255  9802  9395  1224  3858  8817  9778  1471  1153  0534  5659  8848  0520  9203  9104  4324  8294  6057  3002  1811  0580  5957  4539  3220  1777  9760  0222  1351  1930  9635  0670  2137  0916  5836  2321  1342  2499  1890  2653  7602  6654  7466  0239  2579  8373  5236  4521  8865  3696  1446  2909  4420  6847  9315  4125  5008  0498  4589  7900  2983  8064  9919  7685  1424  8934  2287  3294  7423  7009  4653  2326  1124  7190  9899  3935  2662  7167  6973  7446  2029  4347  3956  0067  9218  9757  2604  6397  5918  0112  1932  9122  5846  3692  5855  0474  9440  4386  6832  8706  4918  1658  7125  6899  1134  2142  6199  2507  3846  4550  0189  2136  0308  4428  6985  1246  6333  5841  2806  5021  2011  4245  5910  8666

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 3:59 PM IST
