Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-644 March 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Karunya KR-644 lottery results: The Kerala State Lotteries Department is declaring the results of the lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (March 09) at 3 pm.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Karunya KR-644 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (March 09) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 644:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

KL 594080

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

KK 267330

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

KA 594080

KB 594080

KC 594080

KD 594080

KE 594080

KF 594080

KG 594080

KH 594080

KJ 594080

KK 594080

KM 594080

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

KA 360938

KB 777492

KC 495404

KD 231012

KE 295445

KF 292636

KG 456970

KH 267003

KJ 916922

KK 565010

KL 279343

KM 839092

For ticket numbers ending with:

4th Prize: Rs 5000

1717 2085 2126 3221 3606 4087 4133 4195 4243 4829 5022 5812 6149 6693 7013 7202 8318 9111

5th Prize: Rs 2000

0121 0852 0917 1938 3835 4464 8247 8408 8731 9850

6th Prize: Rs 1000

4294 4317 6223 6678 7874 7938 8104 8176 8471 8493 8587 9098 9539 9679

7th Prize: Rs 500

0110 0138 0269 0458 0945 1166 1349 1761 1772 1887 2039 2118 2176 2199 2315 2319 2503 2768 2875 2962 2980 3166 3268 3514 3556 3847 3895 3948 3957 4146 4271 4496 4552 4744 4835 4921 5064 5132 5333 5480 5512 5826 6128 6333 6383 6470 6509 6579 6650 6854 6955 7006 7156 7227 7265 7386 7528 7536 7689 7690 7769 7831 7889 8071 8217 8449 8519 8979 8990 9023 9035 9070 9174 9286 9317 9513 9727 9739 9828 9865

8th Prize: Rs 100

8275 5796 2255 9802 9395 1224 3858 8817 9778 1471 1153 0534 5659 8848 0520 9203 9104 4324 8294 6057 3002 1811 0580 5957 4539 3220 1777 9760 0222 1351 1930 9635 0670 2137 0916 5836 2321 1342 2499 1890 2653 7602 6654 7466 0239 2579 8373 5236 4521 8865 3696 1446 2909 4420 6847 9315 4125 5008 0498 4589 7900 2983 8064 9919 7685 1424 8934 2287 3294 7423 7009 4653 2326 1124 7190 9899 3935 2662 7167 6973 7446 2029 4347 3956 0067 9218 9757 2604 6397 5918 0112 1932 9122 5846 3692 5855 0474 9440 4386 6832 8706 4918 1658 7125 6899 1134 2142 6199 2507 3846 4550 0189 2136 0308 4428 6985 1246 6333 5841 2806 5021 2011 4245 5910 8666

For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.