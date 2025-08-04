The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-14 lottery results. The draw takes place at 3 pm. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-14: Bhagyathara is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Bhagyathara BT-14 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "BT." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Bhagyathara BT-14 on August 4:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

BT 418177 (MALAPPURAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

BN 418177

BO 418177

BP 418177

BR 418177

BS 418177

BU 418177

BV 418177

BW 418177

BX 418177

BY 418177

BZ 418177

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

BW 204963 (PALAKKAD)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

BO 191372 (WAYANAD)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

1193 1469 1749 1784 2502 2576 3261 3851 4211 4626 4736 4859 5131 5390 5881 6146 7170 7625 7972 9830

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

2743 3044 5309 5609 7539 9319

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0340 0440 1129 1277 1672 1977 2313 2526 2925 2976 3106 3438 3884 4188 4345 5008 6186 6454 6534 6922 7057 7067 7376 7685 8021 8900 8951 9185 9309 9717

7th Prize: Rs 500

0115 0339 0346 0430 0484 0524 0876 0880 1088 1136 1207 1481 1495 1534 1589 1594 1602 1625 1703 1706 1940 2022 2214 2689 2815 2823 2985 3069 3299 3506 3598 3894 3916 4079 4306 4431 4473 4630 4935 5256 5402 6190 6193 6217 6253 6476 6782 6834 7023 7095 7118 7310 7393 7418 7587 7680 7711 7760 7820 7821 8500 8548 8600 8603 8664 8707 9001 9199 9303 9390 9494 9536 9579 9659 9722 9887

8th Prize: Rs 200

0071 0121 0220 0304 0506 0608 0668 0966 0993 1158 1229 1295 1471 1834 2269 2286 2296 2337 2354 2436 2437 2684 2825 2849 2895 3090 3271 3287 3373 3374 3421 3485 3517 3556 3736 3902 4501 4594 4650 4679 4757 4870 4878 4939 5161 5185 5363 5421 5585 5623 5800 5891 5902 6023 6104 6249 6269 6340 6344 6469 6894 7041 7396 7551 7577 7637 7740 7777 7906 7915 8015 8171 8434 8540 8577 8593 8621 8625 8875 8980 9049 9085 9108 9194 9506 9556 9594 9595 9827 9904 9917 9940 9985 9991

9th Prize: Rs 100

0086 0151 0279 0322 0377 0381 0404 0478 0497 0547 0551 0554 0582 0679 0684 0690 0694 0762 0923 0958 1079 1417 1424 1552 1570 1630 1645 1696 1755 1888 1910 1925 1928 2037 2064 2143 2206 2345 2376 2378 2529 2641 2655 2704 2706 2723 2732 2764 2951 2973 3001 3005 3260 3302 3366 3370 3371 3389 3445 3454 3507 3511 3581 3584 3612 3719 3785 4069 4227 4301 4341 4414 4426 4483 4524 4597 4761 4769 4854 5121 5122 5135 5267 5326 5332 5346 5414 5539 5643 5665 5675 5904 5917 5934 6491 6520 6547 6664 6881 6992 7051 7080 7093 7182 7200 7213 7509 7534 7611 7628 7664 7668 7757 7802 7804 7899 8028 8062 8086 8138 8263 8273 8496 8503 8508 8519 8669 8681 8761 8813 8823 8868 8906 8953 8964 9062 9388 9435 9561 9708 9764 9804 9860 9916

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.