Veteran director Adoor Gopalakrishnan defended his controversial remarks, criticizing the misuse of govt film grants, at Kerala Film Policy Conclave. He stressed on the need for proper training for first-time filmmakers.

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Director Adoor Gopalakrishnan has responded to the controversy surrounding his recent remarks at the Kerala Film Policy Conclave. In an exclusive interview with Asianet News, he clarified his stance stating that government grants are extended to representatives from backward communities to ensure they receive opportunities in the film industry. “These grants are not meant for someone to make just one film and vanish,” he said, adding that the need for proper training arises due to this factor. “The real issue is the lack of knowledge in the craft. Equipping them with the right training will build both their confidence and capability to continue contributing meaningfully to cinema. Rs 1.5 crore is a huge amount for first-time filmmakers. No one has insulted them. I have never made a film for such an amount. This money should be spent carefully. It requires proper planning. Costs increase when films are made without preparation. I complete filming within 30 days,” he added.

Director Adoor Gopalakrishnan clarified his earlier remarks, stating that he completes films without unnecessary expenses because of his deep understanding of the medium. He emphasized the importance of resource allocation, pointing out that if ₹50 lakh is given to each of three aspiring filmmakers, it creates more opportunities than granting ₹1.5 crore to a single individual. "There’s no justification in claiming that ₹1.5 crore isn’t sufficient," he said, adding that many recipients of such assistance often lack prior experience.

“I never said that funds shouldn’t be provided,” Adoor explained. “What I meant was that the money should be spent wisely. Simply approving a script is not enough—without proper orientation, the result could be a disaster.” He reiterated that his comments were intended to advocate for aspiring filmmakers from backward communities, stressing the need to equip them with the right training and support so they can build sustainable careers in the industry.

Adoor Hits Back at Criticisms

Adoor stated that he has no objection to the government providing financial assistance for filmmaking, but raised concerns about how those funds are being utilized. "All filmmakers are expressing concerns. KSFDC is spending money without proper planning," he said, adding that his comments were made in support of filmmakers from backward communities and women.

He also strongly criticized activist Pushpavathy, who protested during his speech at the film conclave. "What right did they have to interrupt me?" Adoor questioned. "They are not even connected to the film industry. I am not an outsider. Who are they to interfere?" He accused the protestors of seeking attention by disrupting his address. "Do they have any authority to be at the event? Can anyone walking down the street just show up and speak? Is this a market?" he asked, expressing frustration and also questioning why the minister present did not intervene to stop the disruption.

Further, the filmmaker said that he did not mention caste or a particular person when he spoke at the film conclave, and that the media's reporting was wrong. “You have to learn to walk before you can run,” said director Adoor Gopalakrishnan, emphasizing the importance of foundational training in filmmaking. “Can someone write poetry without first learning the alphabet?” he asked, underlining that proper education is essential to creating quality cinema. He added that the minister fails to understand this basic principle. Standing by his earlier remarks, Adoor stated firmly, “I don’t need to defend what I said.”

Complaint Filed Against Adoor

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against Adoor by Dalit activist Dinu Veyil, under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act with Kerala Police and the state's SC/ST Commission. During the closing ceremony of the Kerala Film Policy Conclave, Adoor had said that filmmakers from the SC community should receive training, and that the Kerala State Film Development Corporation should not simply hand out money. Further, Adoor said Rs 1.5 crore for one filmmaker was excessive and that opportunities should not be given solely based on gender. This controversial statement was made at a conclave intended to discuss feminist issues.

Adoor Gopalakrishnan also strongly criticized the protests at the KR Narayanan Film Institute, describing them as "dirty" and claiming they were aimed at resisting efforts to instill discipline. He argued that the protests disrupted the growth of the institute at a time when it was emerging as one of the top film schools in India. According to Gopalakrishnan, the administration had taken over when the institute was in disarray and had worked to rebuild it—only for it to be "destroyed" again due to the unrest. He also took a swipe at the television industry, claiming it is in a deteriorated state with no quality programming.

Director Dr. Biju has strongly criticized Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s recent remarks, calling them reflective of a feudal mindset. Responding to Adoor’s comments at the Kerala Film Policy Conclave, Dr. Biju questioned the need to single out Scheduled Castes and women for additional training. "Why is training deemed necessary only for Dalits and women? That assumption itself suggests a belief in their incompetence," he said, urging veterans like Adoor to act with greater social awareness.

Meanwhile, KSFDC Chairman K Madhu expressed support for the government’s move to provide filmmaking grants to Dalit and women directors, calling it a bold and progressive decision. He added that the Kerala State Film Development Corporation will continue to uphold the government's inclusive film policy. Speaking to Asianet News, Madhu said he would not comment further on the controversy, noting that both Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Sreekumaran Thampi are respected mentors in the industry.