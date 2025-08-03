Kerala's Samrudhi SM-14 lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Other prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 50. Winners have a 30-day window to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-14 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Samrudhi SM-14 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Samrudhi lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Samrudhi SM-14 on August 3:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

MR 677584 (PUNALUR)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

MN 677584

MO 677584

MP 677584

MS 677584

MT 677584

MU 677584

MV 677584

MW 677584

MX 677584

MY 677584

MZ 677584

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

MW 770190 (CHITTUR)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

MX 600445 (THRISSUR)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0259 1595 1709 2309 2416 3097 3526 3581 4193 4710 4904 5758 6352 6775 7240 8136 9419 9545 9725 9810

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

2142 3582 3969 4461 6678 8117

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0229 0512 0877 1412 1627 1838 1980 2271 2383 2423 2693 3709 3904 3960 4301 5215 5707 5922 6501 6894 7002 7053 7249 7536 7689 7692 8108 8498 9054 9087

7th Prize: Rs 500

0177 0178 0198 0447 0529 0541 0630 0634 0830 0851 0964 1221 1222 1268 1409 1440 1633 1639 1810 1921 2060 2100 2703 2770 3344 3493 3704 3747 3905 4162 4196 4247 4286 4477 4485 4520 4670 4690 4774 4942 4968 5066 5401 5430 5439 5446 5599 5876 5880 6019 6118 6237 6266 6344 6726 6814 6978 7036 7067 7344 7683 7916 8161 8555 8623 9014 9077 9095 9208 9511 9516 9527 9598 9863 9884 9949

8th Prize: Rs 100

0007 0135 0146 0147 0171 0204 0542 0549 0726 0807 0814 0994 1133 1646 1797 1875 1914 1934 2099 2198 2235 2419 2669 2973 3134 3291 3479 3614 3627 3753 3803 4240 4284 4296 4354 4366 4454 4550 4600 4633 4785 4804 4805 4987 5095 5129 5367 5422 5647 5714 5715 5770 6089 6147 6160 6296 6379 6493 6517 6575 6657 6688 6738 7097 7276 7297 7301 7321 7380 7404 7512 7560 7729 7839 7874 7918 7951 8160 8185 8435 8600 8636 8732 8866 8870 8928 8998 9008 9031 9062 9112 9889

9th Prize: Rs 50

0004 0077 0201 0218 0296 0440 0722 0764 0782 0801 0935 1028 1053 1092 1122 1159 1541 1605 1665 1804 1950 1958 1972 2005 2055 2071 2135 2167 2200 2245 2278 2285 2372 2396 2422 2493 2547 2569 2598 2662 2697 2822 2853 2876 2972 3064 3076 3157 3183 3186 3240 3569 3595 3646 3742 3767 3824 3841 3934 4048 4069 4090 4245 4337 4390 4538 4566 4607 4689 4737 4760 4782 4988 5032 5076 5092 5174 5216 5248 5288 5324 5344 5464 5602 5651 5659 5669 5679 5739 5769 5878 5909 5929 5938 5956 6031 6194 6264 6465 6534 6751 6781 6811 6931 6941 6999 7043 7090 7130 7150 7287 7439 7487 7594 7758 7811 7819 7844 7896 7923 7932 8209 8335 8346 8355 8414 8496 8599 8654 8670 8744 8942 8944 8946 8986 9037 9123 9136 9147 9244 9271 9299 9480 9485 9500 9515 9610 9919 9960 9990

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.