    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-669 September 22 2024: Who will win the first prize?

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Akshaya AK-669 Lottery on Sunday (Sep 22). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 12:12 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Akshaya AK-669 Lottery on Sunday (Sep 22). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-669 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    AM 637750

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    AC 322346

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    AA 637750
    AB 637750
    AC 637750
    AD 637750
    AE 637750
    AF 637750
    AG 637750
    AH 637750
    AJ 637750
    AK 637750
    AL 637750

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    AA 189913
     AB 155462
     AC 800783
     AD 200550
     AE 393947
     AF 984545
    AG 322019
     AH 253900
    AJ 613696
    AK 317264
    AL 820586
    AM 608768
     

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    0123  0619  0974  1738  2243  2467  3136  4068  5329  5655  6253  6365  7093  7862  8419  8957  8968  9017

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    1101  1804  5692  6417  6516  7858  9930

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    0209  1029  1189  1378  1849  1859  1860  2772  2963  3940  4281  4652  4655  4941  5486  6201  6461  6470  7257  7375  8019  8398  8473  8542  9753  9786

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    8057  0369  0914  1023  6265  8725  6899  7036  9379  7222  9967  8226  8973  9673  0960  8349  6618  3480  7000  0825  1001  5417  6535  2440  5862  3615  4611  3488  0767  1910  8238  3274  6268  6733  5399  7880  9507  5995  0202  3212  3952  8684  9715  3817  1651  0107  5543  4252  3175  0663  8002  2992  0286  2714  6755  6125  3589  4358  1424  9819  7077  9995  5086  2393  7045  1741  4330  1328  4004  2425  2889  5538

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

