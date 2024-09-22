Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-669 September 22 2024: Who will win the first prize?

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Akshaya AK-669 Lottery on Sunday (Sep 22). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Akshaya AK-669 Lottery on Sunday (Sep 22). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-669 lottery:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

AM 637750

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

AC 322346

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

AA 637750

AB 637750

AC 637750

AD 637750

AE 637750

AF 637750

AG 637750

AH 637750

AJ 637750

AK 637750

AL 637750

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

AA 189913

AB 155462

AC 800783

AD 200550

AE 393947

AF 984545

AG 322019

AH 253900

AJ 613696

AK 317264

AL 820586

AM 608768



4th Prize: Rs 5000

0123 0619 0974 1738 2243 2467 3136 4068 5329 5655 6253 6365 7093 7862 8419 8957 8968 9017



5th Prize: Rs 2000

1101 1804 5692 6417 6516 7858 9930

6th Prize: Rs 1000

0209 1029 1189 1378 1849 1859 1860 2772 2963 3940 4281 4652 4655 4941 5486 6201 6461 6470 7257 7375 8019 8398 8473 8542 9753 9786

7th Prize: Rs 500

8057 0369 0914 1023 6265 8725 6899 7036 9379 7222 9967 8226 8973 9673 0960 8349 6618 3480 7000 0825 1001 5417 6535 2440 5862 3615 4611 3488 0767 1910 8238 3274 6268 6733 5399 7880 9507 5995 0202 3212 3952 8684 9715 3817 1651 0107 5543 4252 3175 0663 8002 2992 0286 2714 6755 6125 3589 4358 1424 9819 7077 9995 5086 2393 7045 1741 4330 1328 4004 2425 2889 5538

8th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

