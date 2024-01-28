Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-636 January 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries Akshaya AK-636 must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results. 

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-636 January 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-636 Lottery on Sunday (Jan 28). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.


    Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-636 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Results awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Results awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Results awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Results awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Results awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Results awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Results awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Results awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2024, 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Charitable society in Kozhikode alleged of swindling lakhs of money rkn

    Kerala: Charitable society in Kozhikode alleged of swindling lakhs of money

    Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman to be awarded 7th Asianet News TG Award on January 30 rkn

    Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman to be awarded 7th Asianet News TG Award on January 30

    Kerala news live 28 January 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Vandiperiyar Case: CPM takes accountability of bank loan of victim's family

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stages protest on after confrontation with SFI activists (WATCH) AJR

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stages sit-in protest after SFI activists wave black flags at him (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2023: NDA's Kerala padyatra kicks off from Kasaragod

    Lok Sabha Elections 2023: NDA's Kerala padyatra kicks off from Kasaragod

    Recent Stories

    Nitish Kumar likely to resign today Will JDU BJP stake claim for new Bihar government gcw

    Nitish Kumar likely to resign today? Will JD(U)-BJP stake claim for new Bihar government?

    football Decoding Barcelona's managerial conundrum: Who could replace Xavi Hernandez and restore club's legacy snt

    Decoding Barcelona's managerial conundrum: Who could replace Xavi Hernandez and restore club's legacy?

    Kerala: Charitable society in Kozhikode alleged of swindling lakhs of money rkn

    Kerala: Charitable society in Kozhikode alleged of swindling lakhs of money

    Explained Why farmers in France are threatening a 'siege' on Paris

    Explained: Why farmers in France are threatening a 'siege' on Paris

    We had lost hope Missile-struck ship's captain thanks Indian Navy for help; US hails international cooperation

    'We had lost hope...' Missile-struck ship's captain thanks Indian Navy for help; US hails joint teamwork

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon