Winners are advised to check their tickets carefully against the results announced. Just matching part of a ticket number may not be enough in the highest prize categories, so be sure to verify the entire number and series if needed.

The lottery participants in Kerala are waiting for the outcomes of the Karunya KR-773 draw, which is set for Saturday, October 24th 2026. Kerala Lottery Result: The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts a weekly lottery that gives contestants a chance to win cash prizes in different categories.

Karunya KR-773 winning numbers are not yet published as per the latest available information. The draw will take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. When the department releases the official results, participants can check.

Karunya KR-773 Lottery Result Today: Important Information

Here are the main points for Saturday’s draw:

Lottery Name : Karunya

Draw Number : KR-773

Drawing Date: 10/24/2026

Draw time scheduled: 3 PM IST

First prize: Rs one crore

2nd prize: Rs. 25 lakh

3rd prize: 10 lakh rupees

Result status : Waiting for latest available update

Before you claim, compare the prize amounts and winning numbers to the final official result announcement.

Karunya Lottery Result: What is the prize money?

There are several reward categories in Karunya lottery. The winner of the first prize will get ₹1 crore while the winner of the second prize will get ₹25 lakh. The third award is 10 lakh rupees.

Other prize categories pay smaller sums to qualifying ticket holders. The relevant winning ticket numbers, series and prize conditions are contained in the official result sheet.

Winners are advised to check their tickets carefully against the results announced. Matching only part of a ticket number may not be enough in the highest prize categories, so verify the full number and series if needed.

How to Check Kerala Lottery Result KR-773 Online

The participants can check the Karunya lottery result by following the below steps:

Go to the official Kerala State Lotteries Results webpage.

Check out Karunya KR-773 draw held on October 24, 2026.

When the result document is ready, open it up.

Check the ticket number and series with the announced winning numbers.

Check the outcome and collect reward category.

Here is the official results portal link: https://www.lotteryagent.kerala.gov.in/result/public/ What do lottery winners do next?

If you have a potential winning ticket, please keep the original ticket and pursue the formal prize-claim process. Winners may contact the Kerala State Lotteries Department to confirm required documentation, dates, and claim arrangements.

Participants should not rely on unconfirmed lists of winning numbers or unauthorised social media posts. The final official notice will be the reference for certifying the result.

Disclaimer: The Karunya KR-773 results were not yet available at the time of publishing. This page will need to be updated once the official winning numbers are released. Confirm prize amounts and claim requirements against the most recent official announcement.